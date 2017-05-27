Toward a better-crafted bill (국문)

Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon in his confirmation hearing said he would immediately embark on a review of the anti-graft law, or Kim Young-ran Act, upon taking office. The cabinet chief has formerly declared he would revisit the law, blamed for dampening domestic demand since it took effect on Sept. 28 last year.
The law has been designed to root out illicit gift-taking, bribery and favoritism in public service. “The law, although necessary, is not well-made,” Lee said in explaining why he thought the act should be revised. The law, which bans public officials, journalists and teachers from receiving meals of more than 30,000 won ($25), gifts of more than 50,000 won and cash tokens beyond 100,000 won at weddings and funerals, instead dealt a heavy blow to merchants and farmers. It also harms the necessary activities of scholars and journalists. There are 11 bills pending in the National Assembly to revise the act.
There are calls to exclude farm produce and adjust the caps for meals, gifts and cash tokens for weddings or funerals. Hong Joon-pyo, candidate for the conservative Liberty Korea Party during the last presidential election, proposed to raise the cap on meals and gifts to 100,000 won while lowering the wedding and funeral contribution to 50,000 won. The design should be upheld, but the details need to be moderated.
It could send the wrong message to simply revise the law just eight months into its enactment. Upon agreement on the need to change the details, they should be directed to improve the traditional culture of gift-sharing and paying cash at weddings and funerals.
The revision process also should go be subject to public debate. The law was challenged because it bypassed public opinions.
The enforcement mechanism should also be toughened. Of 2,311 reports of violation of the law, only 57 were punished. A law is of no use if it is not well administered.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 26, Page 34
이낙연 국무총리 후보자가 그저께 국회 인사청문회에서 “취임하면 김영란법(금품수수 및 부정청탁 금지법) 개정을 곧바로 검토하겠다”고 밝혔다. 이 후보자의 발언은 그간 논란이 끊이지 않았던 이 법의 개정 논의에 불을 지핀 것으로 받아들여졌다.
이 법은 공직자의 부정한 금품 수수를 막고 접대 문화를 개선해 부정부패를 원천봉쇄하겠다는 취지에서 만들어졌지만 현실을 제대로 반영하지 않았다는 지적이 적지 않았다. 이 후보자가 “필요한 법이지만 잘 된 법은 아니다”고 말한 대로 이 법은 한우나 굴비 선물세트 등을 생산하는 농축수산업자나 소상공인들을 압박하고 학자나 전문가들의 외부 활동을 위축시키는 등 부작용도 만만치 않았다. 이에 따라 국회에도 개정안이 11건이나 발의돼 있다.
이미 시중에는 농수축산물의 적용 대상 제외 또는 유예, 선물·식사·경조사 상한액의 조정 등 다양한 방안이 거론되고 있다. 지난 대선에서 홍준표 자유한국당 후보도 ‘10·10·5(식사 10만원·선물 10만원·경조사비 5만원)’ 안을 내놓아 관심을 끌었다. 이런 상황은 취지는 살리되 서민경제에 대한 충격은 줄이는 방향으로 법을 개정할 필요가 있다는 공감대가 형성되고 있음을 의미한다.
물론 국민적 지지와 기대 속에 지난해 9월 28일 시행에 들어간 법을 8개월 만에 손대는 것은 자칫 정부·국회의 부패척결 의지와 관련해 잘못된 신호를 보낼 수 있다는 지적도 있다. 만일 기준을 완화한다면 접대문화를 개선하고 경조사를 간소하게 치르도록 유도하는 다른 방안을 함께 강구할 필요가 있다. 개정 과정에서 충분한 토론을 바탕으로 국민적 공론화를 이루는 것도 중요하다. 입법 과정에서 각계의 의견수렴이 제대로 이뤄지지 않아 절차상 문제가 제기됐다는 사실을 기억해야 한다.
이 법이 사실상 흐지부지되고 있다는 점도 문제다. 국민권익위원회의 지난 3월 발표 자료에 따르면 시행 이후 위반 의심으로 신고된 2311건 중 수사 의뢰와 과태료 부과 처분이 내려진 것은 2.5%인 57건에 불과했다. 취지가 아무리 좋아도 적극적으로 집행되지 않아 사문화된다면 제대로 된 법이라고 할 수 없다.