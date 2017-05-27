Hyoyeon ready to release second solo single

Hyoyeon, a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation, plans to release her second solo track next month, her agency said Thursday.Hyoyeon will put out the digital single “Wannabe” next Thursday via major streaming services including Melon, Genie and Naver Music, SM Entertainment said.“Wannabe” is a pop dance track that begins with heavy beats and later shifts into expressive and vibrant rhythm. The song features rapping by hip hop artist San E.Hyoyeon released her first solo song “Mystery” last December. Other Girls’ Generation members, including Seohyun and Taeyeon, have also embarked on successful solo music careers as of late.Yonhap