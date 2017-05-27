Park, Irene to host ‘Music Bank’ in Jakarta

Actor Park Bo-gum and singer Irene, two of the most popular hosts for the KBS music show “Music Bank,” will reunite for a special-edition broadcast in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September.The duo is widely regarded as having had the best chemistry out of all the MCs that have graced the weekly program in its 18-year history. The pair was previously confirmed to host a special-edition broadcast in Singapore in August.“Music Bank in Jakarta” will feature hot artists including EXO, B.A.P, GFriend, Astro and NCT 127. The program will not only include a concert but also an exhibition on Korean culture called K-Expo. Both events will be held at Jakarta International Expo on Sept. 2.The two had co-hosted “Music Bank” from May 2015 to June 2016, and both are going strong in their respective fields.Park’s breakthrough role was playing the lead in the popular 2015 television series “Reply 1988.” He also starred in the 2016 drama “Love in the Moonlight,” which earned him the Most Popular Actor honor at the this year’s Baeksang Awards. He also became the first actor to top Forbes’ Korea Power Celebrity list.Irene is a member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet. Their recent album “Rookie” has performed well in the charts and on music shows.By Kim Jung-kyoon