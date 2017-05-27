Lee Juno could face 2-year prison sentence

Prosecutors on Friday requested a two-year prison sentence for former K-pop singer Lee Juno, who is standing trial on charges of fraud and sexual assault.Prosecutors also requested that personal information like his address be disclosed to the public, a standard procedure for convicted sex offenders. The punishments would cover both charges.Lee was charged with fraud in 2013 after the accuser claimed Lee borrowed approximately 100 million won ($89,000) from him and failed to pay it back. The case was handed over to prosecutors, and the trial is still ongoing, having started in November 2015.Lee is also charged with groping two women at a club in Itaewon, central Seoul, last June. Prosecutors charged Lee last October based on the women’s accounts.The next trial will be held on June 30.Lee was one of three members in the 1990s boy group Seo Taiji and Boys. The group is credited with pioneering the modern K-pop format by introducing Western-style contemporary music.Another member of the group, Yang Hyun-suk, is founder and current head of the mega-label YG Entertainment.By Kim Jung-kyoon