Pdogg discusses BTS’s secret recipe: Producer talks about how they met and how they put song together

Pdogg, the producer who was behind some of BTS’ hit songs, in his production studio. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards held in Las Vegas on May 21, K-pop group BTS was awarded Top Social Artist. [JOONGANG ILBO]

At first, boy group BTS may have looked like any other band in the saturated K-pop scene. But despite the fact that they are not from one of the big entertainment agencies, they have steadily grown, releasing a trilogy about their musical adventures.While most of the social network accounts of K-pop stars are mostly run by their agencies, BTS has candidly communicated with their fans, sharing their musical tastes and opinions with the public, which acted as a way to promote their music.Once a small-scale group, BTS has grown to be one of the biggest groups in K-pop, and was named Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.BTS’s musical journey was not like that of any other musicians. It all started when the founder of BTS’s agency, Bang Si-hyuk, discovered producer Pdogg at an internet cafe.Having come to Seoul from Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, he has worked with popular ballad musicians like 2AM, Lim Jeong-hee and 8eight.Through rapper Sleepy, he came across Rap Monster, who is one of the members of BTS. By recruiting other members like Suga and J-Hope through nationwide auditions, their musical scale broadened.At an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, held at a production studio at Big Hit Entertainment located in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul, Pdogg said, “When I met them for the first time, I felt that their identities as musicians were already somewhat complete. When I am working with them, it feels more like doing a collaboration with them than a lecture.”Pdogg majored in vocals in middle and high school, but later got into hip-hop. At the Billboard Music Awards, the internationally popular electronic duo The Chainsmokers invited BTS to their rehearsals. Pdogg said that he has been listening to Kendrick Lamar and Drake recently. “Maybe I have grown tired of some previous songs, so I am into more chilled-out songs.”What follows is an excerpt of the interview.We just gather together and watch movies or listen to music. We watched the movie “8 Mile,” which is about a rap battle between different hip-hop clubs in Detroit. We chatted about how the lyrics were made, the hip-hop fashion and even the lifestyle depicted in the movie. We listen to some of the tunes in the movie and sometimes I give them assignments.BTS has come a long way over the years, and this is the result of numerous meetings. First, we work on the beat that matches the theme of the lyrics. If the beat is not good, the whole song will be a failure, so we make some adjustments along the way.Rap Monster and Suga are capable of doing a lot of parts. J-Hope and Jungkook can make beats and other members also write songs. What I do is make tracks and combine the lyrics and chorus that the members wrote. About 90 percent of the lyrics are written by the members of the group.It is easy to fall into a pattern when working alone, but when working as a group, there are constant discoveries along the way.Rap Monster wrote the lyrics and the melodies of the song “Spring Day” in just two days and it was really good. When we combined some parts from a foreign songwriter, the song got even better.I think the fact that they are writing about themselves. The lyrics from the song “No More Dream” may sound childish, but that is what the members really went through. The song “Move” is about moving out of the place where they lived for three years.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]방탄소년단의 행보는 처음부터 남달랐다. 소위 대형 기획사가 아닌 중소 기획사에서 시작해 첫 곡에 ‘빵 뜬’ 것도 아니요, ‘학교 3부작’과 ‘청춘 3부작’ 등 자신들의 성장 스토리를 음악으로 담으며 차근차근 성장곡선을 그려온 것은 국내 가요계에서는 보기 드문 케이스였다. 통상 소속사가 SNS 계정을 관리하는 것과 달리 이들은 자신들의 음악과 궤를 같이하는 메시지로 팬들과 직접 소통했고, 이는 곧 방탄을 전 세계에 알리는 통로가 됐다. ‘흙수저’로 시작해 빌보드에서 ‘톱 소셜 아티스트’ 상을 받으며 꽃길을 걷기까지 남들과는 다른 여정을 걸어온 셈이다.자연히 이들이 음악을 만드는 방식도 여느 아이돌과는 달랐다. 시작은 방시혁 대표가 인터넷 카페를 통해 발굴한 피독(강효원·34) 프로듀서. 2007년 경남 김해에서 상경해 에이트·임정희·2AM 등 감성파 뮤지션들과 주로 작업해온 피독이 슬리피를 통해 발견한 랩몬스터를 회사에 데리고 오면서 ‘역사’가 시작됐다. 창원에서 태어났지만 음악적 뿌리만큼은 미국 LA라 믿는 프로듀서와 이미 언더그라운드에서 소문난 실력파 연습생의 만남이 힙합으로 귀결된 것은 당연한 일이었다. 이후 전국 오디션을 통해 슈가·제이홉 등 멤버를 추가할 때마다 이들이 다룰 수 있는 음악적 범위도 넓어져 갔다.서울 논현동 빅히트엔터테인먼트 작업실에서 만난 피독은 “방탄 친구들은 처음 만났을 때부터 어느 정도 음악적 아이덴티티가 완성된 상태였다”며 “대학에서 음악교육을 전공해 포괄적인 이론 수업을 하긴 했지만 선생님처럼 가르치기보다는 교류하는 느낌으로 함께 작업을 진행한다”고 말했다. 멤버 전원이 창작에 참여하는 방탄은 어떤 ‘족집게 과외’를 받았길래 여기까지 올 수 있었을까. 피독은 데뷔곡 ‘노 모어 드림’부터 최근 ‘피 땀 눈물’과 ‘봄날’에 이르기까지 방탄의 거의 모든 곡을 함께 작업했다.“그냥 같이 모여서 영화를 보기도 하고, 음악을 듣기도 한다. 디트로이트 힙합 클럽의 랩 배틀을 다룬 영화 ‘8마일’을 보면서 어떻게 거친 가사가 탄생하는지, 또 힙합의 패션부터 라이프스타일까지 함께 이야기를 나누는 식이다. 영화에서 사용된 샘플링의 기본이 된 음악을 찾아 듣고, 관련 과제를 내주기도 한다.”“알다시피 방탄은 성장 서사가 분명히 존재하는 그룹이다. 그것을 음악적으로 구현하기 위해서 숱한 회의를 거친다. 보통 가사 주제에 맞춰 비트 작업부터 들어간다. 비트가 안 좋으면 진행이 안되기 때문에 각자 써보고 들어보면서 맞춰나간다.”“랩몬스터나 슈가 같은 경우는 전천후다. 제이홉과 정국이도 비트를 만들 줄 알고, 다른 친구들은 송라이팅을 한다. 내가 하는 일은 주로 트랙을 만드는 거고, 멤버들이 써온 가사나 반주를 조합해서 완성시키는 역할이다. 가사는 90% 이상 본인들이 쓴다.”“혼자하는 작업은 개인의 감성은 온전히 담아내는 반면 매너리즘에 빠지기 쉽다. 그에 비해 공동작업은 생각지 못한 발견의 연속이다. 재능있는 친구들이 낸 아이디어 중 베스트만 모았으니 베스트가 나올 수 있는 게 아닐까. ‘봄날’ 같은 경우는 랩몬스터가 이틀 만에 써온 가사와 멜로디가 너무 좋았다. 너무 미끈한 느낌이 아쉬웠는데, 외국 작곡가에게 받은 부분을 연결해보니 감동이 배가 되며 곡이 더 살았다.”“자기 얘기를 한다는 점이 가장 큰 것 같다. 본인들이 모르는 얘기는 안쓴다. ‘노 모어 드림’ 가사가 유치할 수도 있는데 그게 그 또래가 느끼는 감정인 거다. ‘화양연화 pt.1’에 수록된 ‘이사’도 실제 3년 동안 살던 숙소에서 이사를 가게 되면서 나온 노래다. 서로 좋은 영향을 받는 것도 장점이다. 진 같은 경우에는 원래 보컬이고 곡을 쓰는 친구는 아니었는데 솔로곡을 완성시켰다. 스무 번이나 퇴짜를 맞으면 포기하기 마련인데 끝까지 놓지 않아서 감동했다.”예중·예고 시절까지 성악을 전공하다 힙합에 빠진 피독은 “순수예술은 타고난 게 팔할 이상이어서 도저히 노력으로 극복할 수 없는 부분이 있다”며 “음악을 들을 때 많은 배경지식이 필요한 성악과 달리 힙합은 누구나 쉽게 공감대를 형성할 수 있는 점이 매력적”이라고 말했다. “멜로디 라인을 쓸 때도 대선율이라든가 조금 더 클래식한 접근이 가능하니 나름 이점은 있다고 생각하는데 방시혁 피디님은 저보고 이상하게 뽕끼가 있다고 하더라고요. 서울에서 나고 자란 게 아니어서 그럴까요?(웃음)”21일(현지시간) 미국 빌보드 시상식에 함께 선 세계적인 일렉트로닉 듀오 체인 스모커스는 자신들의 리허설 무대에 방탄을 초청해 깜짝 만남을 가졌다. 함께 찍은 기념 사진을 트위터에 올리며 애정을 보이기도 했다. 이제 방탄의 다음 기착지는 어디일까. 피독은 요새 켄드릭 라마와 드레이크에 꽂혀 있다며 힌트를 건넸다. “기존 음악에 지쳤는지 마음을 차분하게 해주는 칠아웃 계열 음악이 좋더라고요. 빈티지하면서도 듣기도 편하고. 최근에는 로랜드 주노 60 같은 빈티지 악기도 사고 아날로그 특유의 거칠면서도 따뜻한 느낌에 빠져 있어서 앞으로 사운드가 변할 것 같긴 해요.”민경원 기자