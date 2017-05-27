What We’re Losing in James Comey

By the time he was fired on Tuesday, James Comey was not a popular man. But it is not an accident that many people have quickly gone from baying for his blood to fretting about how our country will get along without him: Who will lead the F.B.I.? Who will stand up to President Trump? Whom can we count on to tell us the truth, without fear or favor, about the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia?제임스 코미 전 미 연방수사국(FBI) 국장은 애당초 인기 있는 공직자가 아니었다. 그러나 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 돌연 코미를 경질하면서 그는 미국인의 영웅으로 떠올랐다. 이건 농담이 아니다. 코미를 대신해 그 누가 FBI를 이끌며 미국의 현직 대통령에게 맞서겠는가? 대통령의 실세 측근들과 러시아 정부의 내통 의혹을 아무런 두려움 없이 파헤칠 배짱 있는 수사 책임자가 누가 있겠는가?Full disclosure: James Comey is a friend. I won’t pretend to neutrality about him. He is a highly honorable and decent person, and I have no doubt that he made the many judgments for which people loathe him in good faith. My purpose here is not to relitigate the merits of his handling of the Clinton email investigation or any other controversial judgment. My purpose is, rather, to identify some salient attributes of the man that both infuriate people and simultaneously make his abrupt removal so scary.미리 밝혀 둔다. 나는 코미의 친구다. 그래서 코미에 대해 중립적으로 보이려는 연기는 하지 않겠다. 한마디로 코미는 정직하고 지조가 강하며 품격 있는 사람이다. 미국인들의 미움을 샀던 그의 수많은 결정들은 실은 고심에 고심을 거듭한 끝에 내린 용단임을 믿어 의심치 않는다. 힐러리 클린턴의 개인 e메일 사용 의혹 재수사를 비롯해 그가 촉발시킨 여러 논란은 이 칼럼에선 논외로 하자. 이 글은 미국인들이 진심으로 코미의 경질을 걱정하게 된 이유가 뭔지 밝히는 게 핵심이기 때문이다.First, Mr. Comey is without subtext. He’s the only truly subtextless man I’ve met working in senior levels of government in Washington. If you want to know why he’s doing something, you just ask him — in an open congressional hearing, in a news conference, in the Q. and A. at a speech at a college. If it’s appropriate to talk about it, he’ll tell you. He doesn’t lie. He doesn’t answer cagily. And, remarkably for a Washington figure, he explains his thinking. He answers questions about it. He releases documents.우선 코미는 발언의 행간을 따질 필요가 없는, 대단히 투명한 사람이다. 내가 만난 미 행정부 고위 관료 가운데 코미처럼 겉과 속이 똑같은 사람은 본 적이 없다. 그가 결정을 내린 경위가 궁금하다면 그냥 물어보면 된다. 의회 청문회나 기자회견에서도 마찬가지다. 기밀이 아닌 이상 그에게 물어보면 직접 답을 얻을 수 있다. 그는 거짓말을 하지 않고, 발언에 토를 달지도 않는다. 관련 문서도 그대로 공개한다.When someone behaves this way in the run-up to a presidential election on a politically sensitive matter, like Hillary Clinton’s private email server, in a fashion that departs from normal Justice Department policy, it drives people crazy for good reason. But this is the same attribute on which those of us concerned about the Russia connections have been counting. We want an investigation that’s going to give us answers and that’s going to show its work. We want progress reports and details, and we want them sooner rather than later. In the world of President Trump, we really want people who aren’t going to lie. We want people who can sit in front of a congressional committee for hours and, however mad they may make us, never give us reason to doubt that they are telling the truth as they see it.지난해 미 대통령 선거 며칠 전, 판세를 뒤집을 수도 있는 클린턴의 e메일 의혹에 대해 서슴없이 재수사 지시를 내린 것도 좌고우면하지 않은 코미의 비정치적 캐릭터 때문이다. 트럼프와 러시아의 내통 의혹을 걱정하는 미국인들은 코미의 바로 그런 투명한 성격에 안도감을 느낄 수밖에 없다. 미국인들은 현직 미국 대통령 측근들이 적성국 정부와 은밀한 거래를 했을지 모른다는 초특급 의혹에 대해 신속하고도 정확한 수사를 원한다. 특히 트럼프 같은 허풍선이가 지배하는 세상에서 미국인들이 진짜 필요로 하는 수사 책임자는 거짓말하지 않는 사람이다. 바로 코미가 그런 사람이다.Second, Mr. Comey has an unfailing instinct to fall on every grenade. This is a highly unusual trait in Washington, a town where lots of people dodge responsibility for everything. Bill Clinton has a private meeting on a plane with the attorney general? Mr. Comey will step up to conclude and disclose the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails. New information comes to light right before an election? Mr. Comey will take the heat for informing Congress.둘째로 코미는 수류탄이 근처에 떨어지면 몸을 던져 막는 희생정신을 갖고 있다. 책임을 회피하는 못된 버릇이 보편화된 워싱턴 공직사회에선 보기 드문 사람이다. 빌 클린턴 전 대통령이 부인 힐러리의 e메일 의혹을 덮기 위해 법무부 장관과 비밀리에 독대한다면 코미는 즉각 e메일 수사를 매듭짓고 결과를 공표해 버릴 것이다.Some people may frame this instinct negatively, as showboating or preening or overstepping. Others may frame it positively, as taking responsibility. But it’s clearly a rare instinct in Washington. When one person has an instinct to fall on grenades and everyone else has an instinct to flee from them, it’s not surprising when that one person ends up dealing with all the explosives.혹자는 코미의 이런 성향을 놓고 자기 과시와 소영웅주의로 꽉찬 사람이라고 비판할지 모른다. 하지만 미국 공직사회에서 코미만큼 업무에 대한 책임감을 가진 인물은 드물다. 갑자기 수류탄이 날아들 때 몸을 던져 막는 사람이 있다면 모든 폭탄은 당연히 이 사람 앞에 모일 것이다.Here’s the problem: When you remove that person, who is left to take responsibility? It’s certainly not Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general (and the new head of the Russia investigation), who recommended Mr. Comey’s firing. Without Mr. Comey, Washington is sorely lacking a person willing to ensure that the Russia matter is investigated properly, that the F.B.I. is protected from politics and that if political appointees in the Justice Department pass the buck, there’s at least someone who will not. Mr. Comey may have had a tendency to lurch for the buck across the table, but his departure leaves us with leadership that will do anything to avoid handling it.코미가 경질된 자리를 메울 사람이 있는가도 큰 문제다. 코미만큼 트럼프와 러시아의 내통 의혹을 제대로 수사할 능력을 갖추고, FBI를 외풍으로부터 보호해 줄 뚝심 있는 사람은 찾기 어렵기 때문이다. 코미의 해임을 건의한 로드 로젠스타인 법무차관은 코미의 발밑에도 미치지 못한다. 코미가 떠난 지금 워싱턴에는 책임을 회피하기 위해 무슨 짓이든 할 수 있는 이들만 남았다.Third, Mr. Comey is genuinely fixated on independence and doing the right thing. In 2004, when he was deputy attorney general, he stood up to President George W. Bush over the National Security Agency’s warrantless wiretapping program. He stood up to Mrs. Clinton, too, when he rekindled an investigation of her, even though everyone expected her to be elected president a few weeks later and thus be in a position to fire him. He has stood up to Mr. Trump.셋째로 코미는 자신이 옳다고 믿는 일에 집중할 줄 아는 사람이다. 코미는 2004년 법무부 부장관 시절 ‘영장 없는 도청’을 허가해 줄 수 없다며 당시 조지 W 부시 대통령에게 맞섰다. 지난해 대선에서도 많은 공직자가 힐러리의 승리를 점치며 그에게 줄을 섰지만 코미만은 e메일 의혹을 재수사하며 맞섰다. 트럼프에게도 똑같이 행동하고 있을 뿐이다.Mr. Comey is often criticized for an obsession with his own rectitude. And it’s certainly true that when a damn-the-torpedoes decision backfires, the result is explosive. That’s what happened last year when Mr. Comey made a judgment about how to proceed in the Clinton email affair — and then Mr. Trump unexpectedly won. It understandably makes people angry when Mr. Comey responds, as he recently did in congressional testimony, that he doesn’t think considering the political consequences of his action would have been proper and that even knowing what he now knows, he would act the same way again. But that same insistence on standing up to power and doing what is right irrespective of consequences is the main thing since Jan. 20 that has stood between President Trump and impunity. Whatever you think of Mr. Comey’s judgment, he will do what he believes to be right, whomever it might help or hurt politically and whatever damage it might do to him and his reputation. 코미가 강직함에 강박적으로 집착한다는 비판도 있다. 그의 돌직구식 수사 스타일이 예기치 않은 부작용을 낳을 수 있다는 점에선 맞는 말이다. e메일 재수사 결정이 간접적으로 트럼프의 승리를 도운 꼴이 된 게 대표적이다. 이와 관련해 코미는 의회에서 "정치적 여파를 고려해 수사를 지연시키는 건 부적절하다"고 주장했다. 그 발언을 듣고 많은 미국인이 분노를 느낀 것도 이해는 간다. 그러나 코미의 그런 고집 덕분에 트럼프는 대통령이 된 뒤 FBI의 수사나 기소에 대한 면책권한을 남용할 수 없었다. 정치적 유불리를 떠나 자신이 옳다고 믿는 일을 하고, 그 결과 적이 여러 명 생겨도 괘념치 않는 공직자가 코미 말고 또 있겠는가?This constellation of human traits has virtues and vices, and the two are intertwined. But I do think we're going to miss those very features of Mr. Comey that so many Americans have come to hate over the past year. And it is, I believe, those very features that led Mr. Trump to fire the F.B.I. director.공직자로선 이례적인 성향을 가진 코미 같은 사람은 장단점이 얽혀 있다. 지난 1년간 많은 미국인은 코미를 미워했지만 이제는 코미를 그리워하고 있을 것이다. 트럼프가 코미를 FBI 국장직에서 전격 경질한 것도 바로 코미의 그런 독특한 캐릭터 때문일 것이다.Because at the end of the day, Americans need someone to count on to tell the truth (even if a bit too much of it and at the wrong moment), who will take responsibility as others duck it (even if that sometimes looks self-centered and preening) and who will do the right thing as he sees it whatever the cost (even if the cost to himself and the country is terrible). If you’re President Trump, there’s nothing scarier than such a person.미국은 정권의 잘못에 대해 진실을 말해 줄 사람, 모두가 책임을 회피할 때 나서는 사람, 끔찍한 대가를 치르더라도 자신이 옳다고 믿는 일은 밀어붙이는 사람이 필요하다. 내가 트럼프라면 그런 사람보다 더 무서운 부하는 없을 것이다.By BENJAMIN WITTES벤저민 위츠브루킹스연구소 위원