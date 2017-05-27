[앵커브리핑] '칼자루를 누가 쥐고 있는가에 따라…' (‘He who wields the sword…’)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."칼자루를 누가 쥐고 있는가에 따라 세상이 달라진다"“He whothe sword changes the world.”*wield: 휘두르다, 행사하다소설가 김중혁이 10년 전 요리칼럼을 쓰던 시절에 세상사를 빗대서 내놓은 말입니다.This was anthat writer Kim Jung-hyuk made to world affairs when he was writing his cooking columns 10 years ago.*allusion: 암시그 '누가'가 누구누구인지는 굳이 예를 들지 않아도 세상을 어느 정도 살아본 사람이라면 쉽게 동의할 수 있을 것 같습니다.Even though it’s notwho the sword wielder is, I believe many people who have lived long enough can agree with this allusion.*explicit: 분명한, 명쾌한정지되어 있는 것만 같았던 세상이 급물살을 타듯 방향을 바꿔 내쳐 흐르는 느낌이 드는 요즘… 이것이 은유라면 직설로 바꿔 얘기해도 될 일이 있습니다.These days, it feels as if the onceworld has suddenly been swept up by a strong current, flowing at anpace. This isn’t only an allusion – it can beas well.*stationary: 정지된*incessant: 끊임없이*said without reserve: 직설로, 여과없이즉, 말 그대로 멈춰있던 강물이 다시 내쳐 흐르는 느낌이 아닌 현실 말이지요.Namely, it is not only the feeling of a river flowing, but the literal flowing of a once stationary river as well.가로막혔던 수문을 열어 흐르는 강으로 되돌리겠다는 정부의 발표가 있었습니다.Recently, the government said it would open up theto let the river flow again.*floodgate: 수문'강은 흘러야 한다'는 그 당연한 이치를 막아온 궤변들….blocked the natural logic through which the river must flow.*sophistry: 궤변대운하에서 4대강으로, 물류확대에서 수자원 확보로, 그리고 다시 수변 공원 관광 사업으로. 참으로 많았던 자기 합리화 끝에 이제야 다시 본래의 강으로.From attempts to make a Korean Grand Canal to the four-rivers restoration project, there have been numerousfor each project — whether that isor securing water resources — but now the river will finally return to its natural state.*expansion of distribution: 물류확대*self-justification: 자기합리화결국 멀고 구부러진 길을 돌고 돌아서 그만큼의 시간과 엄청난 비용을 날려 버린 뒤에야 막혔던 강은 열려서 다시 흐를 것이라고 합니다.After so many detours, wasting so much time and resources in the process, they say the blocked river will finally flow again.공교롭게도 오늘(22일)은 남방큰돌고래 금등이와 대포가 고향 바다로 돌아가는 날이었습니다.Coincidentally on Monday, Geumdeung and Daepo, two Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins that were held in the Seoul Grand Park, were returned to the ocean.그들의 귀향은 20년 만의 일이었습니다. 동물원 비좁은 수족관에 갇혀 살아왔던 돌고래는 바다를 기억하고 있을까.They returned to the sea after 20 years in captivity. Will the dolphins even remember their natural habitat after spending almost their whole lives in an aquarium?이제는 낯설어져 버린 자연으로 다시 되돌아가는 과정은 분명 고되고 지난한 작업이 될 것입니다.The process of returning to the now unfamiliar wild will be a tiring, difficult task for the dolphins.그것은 수문을 열고 보를 철거해도 자연의 강은 이제는 너무나 멀리 떠나온 존재여서 우리가 다시 돌아갈 수 있을까를 염려하는 일과 같지요.And with the river, we worry that even if we open the floodgates and get rid of the crossbeams, the river won’t be able to return to its natural state.그러나 고래가 사는 곳이 바다이듯 강은 흐르는 것이 마땅하듯, 사람이 망가뜨린 것은 어떻게든 되돌려야 한다는 것.However, just as a whale living in the sea is right and a river flowing seems natural, it is only right that we humans restore what we have damaged.그래서 다시 들여다보는 그 말…"칼자루를 누가 쥐고 있는가에 따라 세상이 달라진다"That is why we have revisited the quote, “He who wields the sword changes the world.“물론 그 칼자루는 우리들이 쥐여준 것입니다.Of course, it is us voters who handed the sword to them.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on May 22, 2017Translated for May 27, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Gavin Huang