Annual memorial to Roh receives record 50,000 pilgrims
고 노무현 전 대통령 추도식에 5만명 참석
May 27,2017
|President Moon Jae-in, center, and dignitaries pay their respects at the grave of the late president Roh Moo-hyun in Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, on Tuesday after holding a memorial service to mark the eighth anniversary of Roh’s death. [YONHAP] 노무현 전 대통령 8주기 추도식을 마친 뒤, 문재인 대통령(가운데)와 참석자들이 화요일 경남 김해시 봉하마을 대통령의 묘역을 참배하고 있다. [연합]
Korea JoongAng Daily
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A record number of 50,000 people came to Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, to commemorate
the eighth anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun on Tuesday.
*commemorate: 기념하다
5만명이 넘는 기록적인 추모인파가 화요일 경남 김해시 봉하마을에서 열린 고 노무현 전 대통령 8주기 추도식에 참석했다.
The most prominent pilgrim
was President Moon Jae-in, who visited Roh’s hometown some 350 kilometers (210 miles) south of Seoul with first lady Kim Jung-sook, making good on
a campaign promise to honor the former president by attending the May 23 ceremony as commander in chief.
*prominent: 중요한, 유명한
*pilgrim: 순례자
*make good on~ : ~를 수행하다, ~를 지키다
가장 눈에 띄는 추도식 참석자는 문재인 대통령이다. 문 대통령은 국가 수반으로 5월23일 노무현 전 대통령 추도식에 참석하겠다고 선거공약을 이행하려고 영부인 김정숙 여사와 함께 서울에서 350 킬로미터 떨어진 봉하마을을 방문했다.
Moon was Roh’s most trusted
aide in the Blue House and a partner
through their early careers as human rights lawyers
.
*trusted: 신뢰하는
*human rights lawyer: 인권 변호사
*partner: 동반자
문재인과 노무현은 인권 변호사 시절부터 동반자였고, 노무현 전 대통령이 청와대에서 가장 신뢰했던 참모가 문재인이었다.
As Moon and thousands of other liberals
honored Roh’s legacy
, conservatives
saw their once beloved leader Park Geun-hye in court for the first hearing in a trial on charges of bribery and abuse of power.
*legacy: 유산
*liberal: 진보주의자, 자유민주주의자
*conservative: 보수주의자
문 대통령과 수 천명의 진보주의자들이 노무현 전 대통령의 정치적 유산을 추모하는 동안 보수주의자들은 한때 자신들이 열렬히 지지했던 지도자 박근혜 전 대통령이 법원에 처음 출석해 뇌물과 권력남용 혐의로 재판을 받는 장면을 지켜봤다.
Park has been jailed awaiting trial for 53 days since her removal from office after being impeached
by the National Assembly.
*impeach: 탄핵하다
국회가 탄핵안을 가결하고 헌재가 탄핵을 인용해 대통령직에서 면직된 이후 첫 재판이 있을 때까지 53일 동안 박 전 대통령은 구치소에 수감돼 있었다.
To many supporters of the liberal icon Roh, Tuesday’s ceremony was a long overdue validation
of the former president’s legacy. It was the first time a sitting president attended the yearly memorial since Roh’s suicide in 2009.
*overdue: 기한이 지난
*validation: 확인, 비준, 입증
진보 정치인이었던 노무현의 지지자들에게 화요일 추도식은 노 전 대통령의 정치적 유산을 너무나 뒤늦게 추인하는 의식이었다. 노무현 전 대통령이 2009년 자살한 이후 매년 있었던 추도식에 현직 대통령이 참석한 것은 이번이 처음이었다.
“Though enough years have passed that the sense of agony
over losing him might have faded
,” Moon said in a speech, “more people are calling out for Roh now. The name Roh Moo-hyun has now become a symbol of a country in which no foul play
and corrupted interests are allowed and, instead, common sense
and principles are universally applied.”
*agony: 극도의 고통
*fade: 희미해지다, 바래다
*foul play: 부정행위
*common sense: 상식
문 대통령은 추모사에서 “그를 잃은 고통이 희미해졌을 정도로 여러 해가 지났지만, 지금 더 많은 사람들이 그를 찾고 있습니다. 노무현 그 이름은 이제 어떤 부정 부패도 허용되지 않고 상식과 원칙이 보편적으로 통하는 나라의 상징이 되었습니다”고 말했다.
번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)