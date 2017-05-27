Annual memorial to Roh receives record 50,000 pilgrims

President Moon Jae-in, center, and dignitaries pay their respects at the grave of the late president Roh Moo-hyun in Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, on Tuesday after holding a memorial service to mark the eighth anniversary of Roh’s death. [YONHAP] 노무현 전 대통령 8주기 추도식을 마친 뒤, 문재인 대통령(가운데)와 참석자들이 화요일 경남 김해시 봉하마을 대통령의 묘역을 참배하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, May 24, 2017A record number of 50,000 people came to Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, tothe eighth anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun on Tuesday.*commemorate: 기념하다5만명이 넘는 기록적인 추모인파가 화요일 경남 김해시 봉하마을에서 열린 고 노무현 전 대통령 8주기 추도식에 참석했다.The mostwas President Moon Jae-in, who visited Roh’s hometown some 350 kilometers (210 miles) south of Seoul with first lady Kim Jung-sook,a campaign promise to honor the former president by attending the May 23 ceremony as commander in chief.*prominent: 중요한, 유명한*pilgrim: 순례자*make good on~ : ~를 수행하다, ~를 지키다가장 눈에 띄는 추도식 참석자는 문재인 대통령이다. 문 대통령은 국가 수반으로 5월23일 노무현 전 대통령 추도식에 참석하겠다고 선거공약을 이행하려고 영부인 김정숙 여사와 함께 서울에서 350 킬로미터 떨어진 봉하마을을 방문했다.Moon was Roh’s mostaide in the Blue House and athrough their early careers as*trusted: 신뢰하는*human rights lawyer: 인권 변호사*partner: 동반자문재인과 노무현은 인권 변호사 시절부터 동반자였고, 노무현 전 대통령이 청와대에서 가장 신뢰했던 참모가 문재인이었다.As Moon and thousands of otherhonored Roh’ssaw their once beloved leader Park Geun-hye in court for the first hearing in a trial on charges of bribery and abuse of power.*legacy: 유산*liberal: 진보주의자, 자유민주주의자*conservative: 보수주의자문 대통령과 수 천명의 진보주의자들이 노무현 전 대통령의 정치적 유산을 추모하는 동안 보수주의자들은 한때 자신들이 열렬히 지지했던 지도자 박근혜 전 대통령이 법원에 처음 출석해 뇌물과 권력남용 혐의로 재판을 받는 장면을 지켜봤다.Park has been jailed awaiting trial for 53 days since her removal from office after beingby the National Assembly.*impeach: 탄핵하다국회가 탄핵안을 가결하고 헌재가 탄핵을 인용해 대통령직에서 면직된 이후 첫 재판이 있을 때까지 53일 동안 박 전 대통령은 구치소에 수감돼 있었다.To many supporters of the liberal icon Roh, Tuesday’s ceremony was a longof the former president’s legacy. It was the first time a sitting president attended the yearly memorial since Roh’s suicide in 2009.*overdue: 기한이 지난*validation: 확인, 비준, 입증진보 정치인이었던 노무현의 지지자들에게 화요일 추도식은 노 전 대통령의 정치적 유산을 너무나 뒤늦게 추인하는 의식이었다. 노무현 전 대통령이 2009년 자살한 이후 매년 있었던 추도식에 현직 대통령이 참석한 것은 이번이 처음이었다.“Though enough years have passed that the sense ofover losing him might have,” Moon said in a speech, “more people are calling out for Roh now. The name Roh Moo-hyun has now become a symbol of a country in which noand corrupted interests are allowed and, instead,and principles are universally applied.”*agony: 극도의 고통*fade: 희미해지다, 바래다*foul play: 부정행위*common sense: 상식문 대통령은 추모사에서 “그를 잃은 고통이 희미해졌을 정도로 여러 해가 지났지만, 지금 더 많은 사람들이 그를 찾고 있습니다. 노무현 그 이름은 이제 어떤 부정 부패도 허용되지 않고 상식과 원칙이 보편적으로 통하는 나라의 상징이 되었습니다”고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)