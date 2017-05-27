Egon Bahr (1922-2015), the architect of Ostpolitik — West Germany’s Cold War policy of rapprochement with the Soviet Union and its socialist bloc — urged his staff at the planning department of the foreign ministry to think the unthinkable. His bold thinking helped mend ties with Moscow through landmark deals such as the Treaty of Moscow and Treaty of Warsaw in 1970 and the eventual Basic Treaty of 1972 that laid the groundwork for reunification. The byproducts of collective creativity became stepping stones on the path to German unification.President Moon Jae-in has come into office at a time when border and regional tensions are at a very high level. Preventing a war through a preemptive attack either from North Korea or the United States is his most important role. A bad peace is better than any kind of war. But even Moon, who inherits the engagement policy of earlier liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, won’t easily succeed in rapprochement with North Korea when there is heated talk of striking the North militarily and triggering a regime collapse from Seoul and Washington.Moon and his critics should be aware of the limitations of the Sunshine Policy, an engagement initiative that utterly failed to get North Korea to quench its nuclear ambitions ever since they surfaced in 1993. Its mechanisms would hardly ensure denuclearization or peace or push inter-Korean relations out of their bottleneck. Third-generation ruler Kim Jong-un’s control over the state is getting only stronger instead of waning. To break out of the security logjam, I recommend several steps.First of all, the new president must look beyond his supporters and ideological camp to recruit the best minds for his security and foreign affairs team. If the president is willing to open his eyes and ears, that shouldn’t be too difficult. Korean issues have become global issues. The foreign minister should be promoted to the deputy prime minister level. Together with the chief security adviser, top diplomats should be busy on the stages of Washington, Beijing, Moscow and Tokyo. If conditions are met, a special envoy should be sent to Pyongyang. The president could also mobilize a secret team.Second, it would be foolish to pull the plug on all the policies of the past conservative governments. As the North Korean policy of liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun wasn’t entirely perfect, the policy under conservative presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park also was not entirely wrong. Moon could moderate Lee’s policy of first demanding denuclearization and opening in return for economic cooperation and aid to help North Koreans earn an average income of $3,000 by first offering economic aid in return for opening and denuclearization. It may be risky to put off denuclearization as the ultimate goal, but would nevertheless be a practical approach. As it turned out, U.S. President Donald Trump already proposed dialogue in return for a nuclear weapons freeze — not complete denuclearization.Park’s idea of a trust-building process is also worth building on. It too is based on dialogue — trust cannot be built without it. The former administration failed to put the vision into action and inter-Korean relations have never been so bad as when her term abruptly came to an end. Moon must select the best of the engagement policies of the liberal governments and the trust-building process of the conservative governments to devise the most workable plan.Third, the new administration must come up with a farsighted, comprehensive and innovative design to open up North Korea. It must look beyond the Korean internal borders and look to neighboring countries. North Korea shares a border not only with the South, but also with China and Russia. Urban designer Kim Seok-chul in 2012 proposed turning the North’s northeastern area around the mouth of the Tumen River — which brings together the frontiers of North Korea, China and Russia — into a regional trade and industrial hub with South Korea contributing to the building of a town dedicated to industrial innovation. China could contribute a tourism section and Russia a petrochemical and chemical industrial base. Japan could create a port city there.Under his “Grand Design,” the multinational border city would be connected with the transcontinental railways of Siberia and China to stretch to Europe. His design is a broader version of former president Roh’s vision of inter-Korean development of the Yellow Sea.The U.S. and North Korea are considering the option of dialogue with a backdrop of a looming North Korean nuclear missile threat and U.S. strategic assets deployed around the peninsula. Choe Son-hui, director general for North American affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, indicated that Pyongyang is open for talks with Washington. The scenario of Pyongyang-Washington talks over a nuclear freeze and eventual normalization of diplomatic ties and a peace treaty may be in the making.Seoul must find its role in this process. We must pressure Washington and Beijing to come up with the toughest-yet sanctions without loopholes this time, including China’s stopping of oil supplies to the North. We also must start inter-Korean dialogue from the working level to come up with our own roadmap to peace and to ensure our role in the process. We cannot be frozen out and we must not waste time. There has never been a better time for a dialogue. We could turn terms favorable once a dialogue process has been established and allowed to develop some roots.If the new Blue House and ministries of foreign affairs, national defense and unification follow in the footsteps of previous administrations complacently and blindly, we cannot expect a creative and revolutionary breakthrough in the current crisis, which is desperately needed to carve out a path for our ultimate unification. Brooding over useless and failed measures of the past is the very practice that should be stopped right away.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo.독일 동방정책의 설계자 에곤 바는 서독 외무부 정책기획실장 시절 부하 직원들에게 집요하게 “생각할 수 없는 것을 생각하라”고 독려했다. 에곤 바의 그런 집념으로 그 당시로서는 상상할 수 없었던 모스크바 조약(1970), 바르샤바 조약(1970), 동서독 기본조약(1972)이 체결됐다. 왕성한 집단 상상력은 이런 것이다. 이 세 조약은 독일 통일로 가는 과정에서 피해갈 수 없는 3대 관문이었다.문재인 정부는 금방이라도 터질 듯한 화약고 같은 엄혹한 안보상황을 인수했다. 최우선 과제가 북한이나 미국의 선제공격으로 일어날 위험이 큰 전쟁을 막는 것이다. 나쁜 평화가 좋은 전쟁보다 낫지만 서울과 워싱턴에서 북한 공격론과 붕괴론이 뜨거운 지금 햇볕·포용정책의 적자 문재인 대통령이라도 대북 유화 카드를 선뜻 꺼내기가 쉽지 않다.그러나 문 대통령이나 그의 비판자들은 알아야 한다. 1993년 1차 핵위기 이후 써 온 지금까지 실패한 방법으로는 비핵화나 평화는 고사하고 남북관계 개선의 첫걸음도 떼기 어렵다. 김정은 체제도 붕괴와는 반대방향으로 가고 있다. 문재인 정부는 이렇게 해야 한다.(1) 외교. 안보 라인 사람을 쓰는 데 측근·캠프 출신에 연연하지 말고 생각할 수 없는 것을 생각할 줄 아는 왕성한 창의적 사고 능력을 가진 인재를 발탁하라. 문 대통령이 귀를 열면 그런 사람의 이름이 들리고 눈을 크게 뜨면 보일 것이다. 꿩 잡는 게 매 아닌가. 한반도는 이미 국제 문제다. 외교부 장관을 부총리로 격상하고, 그와 청와대 안보실장과 호흡을 맞추는 일단의 수퍼 디플로매트들이 워싱턴·베이징·모스크바·도쿄로 종횡무진 뛰게 하라. 조건이 갖추어지면 평양에도 특사가 가야 한다. 박근혜가 병적으로 기피한 비선라인도 활용하라.(2) 이명박 정부와 박근혜 정부의 대북정책을 모조리 폐기하는 ABL(이명박 것 버리기)와 ABP(박근헤 것 버리기)는 사고의 낭비다. 김대중·노무현의 대북정책이 다 옳은 게 아니 듯 이명박·박근혜의 대북정책도 다 틀린 것이 아니다. 가령 이명박의 비핵·개방·3000을 3000·개방·비핵으로 순서를 바꾸는 발상전환을 해 보라. 비핵을 협상의 입구가 아니라 출구에 놓는 것이 내키진 않지만 현실적이다. 트럼프 정부는 이미 북핵 동결을 북미 대화의 출발선에 놓고 있다.박근혜 전 대통령의 신뢰 프로세스도 대북정책의 내용을 담을 좋은 그릇이다. 내용의 첫 번째가 대화다. 신뢰는 대화에서 시작된다. 박근혜 정부는 통일 대박이라는 주술에 걸려 그 좋은 비전을 구체적으로 실천하지 못하고 남북관계를 최악으로 만들어놓고 떠났다. 문재인 정부는 김대중의 햇볕정책, 노무현의 포용정책, 이명박의 비핵·개방·3000, 박근혜의 신뢰 프로세스 내용을 취사선택하는 아량과 지혜를 발휘해야 한다.(3) 그랜드 디자인을 하라. 굳게 닫힌 북한의 남쪽 정문만 두드리지 말고 북·중·러 접경의 뒷문을 보라. 건축가 김석철 교수는 2012년 두만강 하구 300만 평에 한국의 창조도시, 중국의 관광도시, 러시아의 석유·화학도시, 일본의 항만도시를 건설해 나진·선봉 경제특구와 연결, 북한의 동북부를 21세기형 경제의 심장부로 만들자는 ‘한반도 그랜드 디자인’을 발표했다.국경복합도시는 시베리아 횡단철도(TSR)와 중국횡단철도(TCR)로 유럽과 교통한다. 노무현의 서해평화번영지대보다 더 상상력이 풍부한 ‘생각할 수 없는 것을 생각’한 성과다.북한의 미사일과 미국의 전략 자산이 한반도에서 교차하는 가운데서도 미국과 북한은 대화의 길을 모색한다. 북한 외무성 미국국장 최선희가 처음으로 미국의 대화 제의에 호응하는 발언을 했다. 결국 북·미 대화→핵 동결→북·미 수교/평화협정의 순서를 밟을 것이다.이 과정에서 한국은 스스로의 역할을 찾아야 한다. 중국이 대북 원유 공급 중단을 포함한 지금까지와는 질이 다른 대북 제재를 가하게 만들도록 미국의 등을 떠밀면서 동시에 중국을 설득해야 한다. 우리 자신의 평화 로드맵을 갖고 낮은 수준에서부터라도 남북대화를 시작해야 한국의 발언권이 강화되고 몸값도 올라간다. 지금은 때가 아니라는 생각을 하는 것은 직무태만이다. 언제 우리가 완벽한 조건을 갖추고 대화를 한 적이 있던가. 순서를 바꿔 대화하면서 조건을 만들수 있다.청와대와 외교·국방·통일부에 미친 바람을 일으키지 않으면 지금의 한반도 위기가 요구하는 창의적이고 혁명적인 평화외교, 궁극적으로 통일외교를 기대할 수 없다. 철밥통만 믿고 더는 효용가치가 없는 방안들을 붙들고 있는 사람들이야말로 청산돼야 할 적폐다.김영희 대기자