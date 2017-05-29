Ancient beauties

Portraits of beautiful women from across Korea drawn by Chae Yong-sin (1850-1941) is one of the works of art on display at the OCI Museum in Seoul. The exhibition, “The Red Brick House,” displays 14 pieces collected by Lee Hoi-rim (1917-2007), the founder of OCI Group, ranging from ancient to contemporary art. The portraits depict beautiful women from Korea’s paldo, or eight provinces, a term used during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) to describe the entire country. [OCI Museum]