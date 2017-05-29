A fatal game of spy vs. spy (국문)

During China’s Warring States period (475 B.C. to 221 B.C.), the Yan king’s political adviser, Su Qin, had a strategy to bring down the bordering state of Qi. “Sun Tzu [the legendary military strategist] defined five tactics for using spies,” he said. “Local spies, internal spies, converted spies, doomed spies and surviving spies. I am going to the Qi state as a doomed spy. The doomed spy will die when the Qi state collapses, so I will risk my life to cut off the retreat and face death to accomplish this goal.” Su Qin brought down the state of Qi and was killed.
In 1949, the owner of China changed. About 1,500 red special agents crossed the Taiwan Strait. Wu Shi, vice chief of staff at the Taiwanese defense ministry, was one of the agents. In 2013, the People’s Liberation Army General Political Department built a memorial for unsung heroes in Beijing. A wall was erected with the names of 846 people executed in Taiwan.
In 1985, Yu Qiangsheng, head of China’s spy agency, defected to the United States. At the same time, Larry Wu-tai Chin, a Chinese agent with the CIA for over 30 years, was arrested. Yu was later assassinated in Latin America. His brother, Yu Zhengsheng, is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee.
In early 2010, Chinese figures close to Seoul and Pyongyang disappeared. Chin Hsi-te, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Japan Institute, was sentenced to a prison term. Li Bin, former ambassador to Korea, was sentenced to shuanggui, a type of internal disciplinary measure conducted in secret. Zhang Liucheng, who oversaw Korean affairs in the Communist Party’s international affairs desk, was executed.
Last week, an article by New York Times reporter Mark Mazzetti was circulated in China. He wrote that 18 to 20 CIA operatives in China have been killed or imprisoned between 2010 and 2012. According to the article, one was shot in front of his colleagues in the courtyard of a government building as a message to others who might have been working for the CIA.
The Chinese government admitted to the imprisonments and killings. “China’s state security department investigates and handles, in accordance with the law, groups, people and activities that harm China’s national security interests and effectively performs its duties,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on intelligence matters.” Since April, the city of Beijing has been rewarding up to 83 million won ($74,000) for reporting suspected spies.
China has a long history of espionage, and Beijing is at the front line. China has tightened anti-espionage efforts by revising the State Security Law and enacting a counterespionage law, and high-level information to the CIA has since stopped flowing. Compared to five years ago, information leaks about the 19th party convention in the fall were scarce.
Sun Tzu said that information must be obtained from someone who is knowledgeable about the enemy’s situation, and only a wise and enlightened leader can use spies. Eight stars have been added to the Memorial Wall honoring fallen officers at the CIA headquarters. The United States and China have engaged in an infinite rivalry. The Korean intelligence agency, too, needs to strive.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 27, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
#소진(蘇秦)이 연왕(燕王)에게 제(齊)나라를 무너뜨릴 비책을 말한다. “손자(孫子)병법은 간첩을 부리는 다섯 가지 용간(用間)을 말했습니다. 향간(鄕間)·내간(內間)·반간(反間)·사간(死間)·생간(生間)입니다. 제가 제나라로 가는 것은 사간입니다. 제나라가 멸망할 때 죽게 되니 사간하는 자는 반드시 죽는다는 마음으로 퇴로를 끊고 죽음을 맞이할 때 일을 이루게 됩니다.” 제를 쇠락시킨 소진은 사지가 찢겨 죽는다.
#1949년 중국의 주인이 바뀐다. 붉은 특공 1500여 명이 대만 해협을 건넜다. 우스(吳石) 대만 국방부 참모차장도 붉은 특공이었다. 2013년 인민해방군 총정치부는 문화·예술계와 재계의 도움으로 베이징 시산(西山)에 무명영웅기념광장을 조성한다. 대만이 처형한 846명의 이름을 새긴 돌벽이 세워졌다.
#1985년 위창성(兪强聲) 중국 국가안전부 처장이 미국으로 망명했다. 동시에 미국 중앙정보국(CIA)에서 30여 년 동안 암약했던 스파이 진우타이(金無怠)가 체포됐다. 이후 남미에서 암살당한 위창성은 현 중국 권력 서열 4위 위정성(兪正聲) 전국 정협 주석의 친형이다.
#2010년대 초 남북한과 밀접했던 중국 요인들이 사라졌다. 진시더(金熙德) 중국사회과학원 일본연구소 부주임, 리빈(李濱) 전 주한대사, 장류청(張留成) 대외연락부 남북 담당 처장 등이 각각 징역·쌍규(雙規·지정된 시간과 장소에서 기율위의 조사를 받는 처벌)·사형을 당했다. 국가기밀누설과 경제범죄 혐의였다.
지난주 퓰리처상을 받았던 미국 뉴욕타임스의 CIA 전문기자 마크 마제티의 기사가 중국에서 회자했다. 2010년부터 2012년 사이에 CIA 중국 정보원 18~20여 명이 체포·처형당했다는 내용이다. 기사에 따르면 정보원 한 명은 중국 정부 직원들 앞에서 즉결 처형당했다.
중국 정부도 인정했다. 지난 22일 화춘잉(華春瑩) 중국 외교부 대변인은 “중국 국가 안전기관이 중국 관련 법률에 따라 중국의 국가 안전과 이익에 해를 끼치는 조직·인원·행위를 법에 따라 조사 처분하는 것은 유효한 직무이행이다. 국가안전기관의 정상적인 직권 행사는 논평하지 않겠다”고 말했다. 베이징시는 지난 4월부터 간첩 신고자에게 최대 8300만원을 포상한다.
‘무간도(無間道)’의 나라 중국은 뿌리 깊은 스파이 대국이다. 베이징은 생사를 오가는 첩보전의 최전선이다. 2010년은 CIA 황금시대였다. 이후 국가안전법을 개정하고 반간첩법을 제정하는 등 방첩에 힘쓰면서 고급 정보가 사라졌다. 5년 전과 비교해 올가을 열릴 19차 당대회 관련 유출 정보는 씨가 말랐다.
손자는 “반드시 적의 사정을 아는 자에게서 (정보를) 얻어야 한다”며 “뛰어난 지혜(聖智)와 인의(仁義)가 없다면 첩자를 부릴 수 없다”고 말했다. 미국 버지니아주 랭리 CIA 본부 로비에는 지난 22일 숨진 요원을 기리는 8개의 별이 더해졌다. 미·중 무한 경쟁 시대다. 한국 첩보기관 역시 분투할 때다.
신경진 베이징 특파원