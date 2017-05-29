Fiscal affordability matters (국문)
May 29,2017
The education ministry, eager to score with the new liberal administration, told an advisory committee for state affairs in charge of mapping out public policies that the government should cover the so-called Nuri program, public subsidies on day care for 3- to 5-year-olds.
The program had been tossed among central and local governments due to the dent on public finance. The ministry of finance responsible for overseeing the state budget of 400 trillion won ($357.5 billion) and fiscal integrity claimed that policy has not been discussed within the government. The day care subsidy is nearly 4 trillion won a year.
The program had been a hot potato under former president Park Geun-hye. The Ministry of Education has said that it cannot provide more than 1.8 trillion won to cover kindergarten and demanded local education offices shoulder the pre-kindergarten cost of 2.07 trillion won through its share of the 20.3 percent from domestic tax revenue.
The local education offices sit on bigger revenue as its share to tax revenue remains unchanged while the number of students has been decreasing. Yet the government has been subsidizing 860 billion won, or 41.2 percent of the day care budget, starting this year due to protests from local education authorities. The finance ministry had planned to fix the loophole in next year’s budgetary bill. But the planning and advisory committee maintains that it will keep the budget alive to uphold Moon’s campaign promise of free day care.
The policy confusion is unsurprising. About 178 trillion won is needed to meet Moon’s vows of child allowances and increases in pension, salaries for soldiers, public-employee hiring, and the purchase of rice. If the finance ministry blindly reflects the new spending plans without thoroughly studying their sustainability and impact on fiscal integrity, Korea’s public balance sheet could be ruined.
It is how Greece and Venezuela arrived on the brink of bankruptcy. The Moon administration must pursue campaign vows relative to fiscal affordability and sustainability.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 27, Page 26
3~5세 무상보육(누리과정) 예산을 둘러싸고 정부부처가 엇박자를 내고 있다. 교육부는 그제 국정기획자문위원회에 “어린이집 누리과정 예산 전액을 국고로 부담하겠다”고 보고했다. 이에 기획재정부는 “협의하지 않은 사안”이라며 당혹감을 감추지 못했다. 400조원 규모의 나라 살림을 이끄는 기재부는 통상 10억원의 소규모 사업도 꼼꼼한 검토를 거쳐 균형 재정을 추구한다. 그런데 전체 4조원 규모의 누리과정 사업이 정부 내 협의도 없이 덜컥 발표돼 혼란이 빚어진 것이다.
누리과정은 박근혜 정부에서도 국가와 지방의 예산 책임 공방으로 4년 내내 정쟁의 불씨였다. 그동안 교육부는 유치원 예산(1조8359억원)은 지원하면서 어린이집 예산(2조679억원)은 시·도 교육청이 책임지라고 해 왔다. 시·도 교육청에 내국세의 20.27%를 지방교육재정교부금으로 지원하고 있으니 이것만으로 충분하다는 취지였다.
실제 초·중·고교생은 줄고 있는데 교부금은 정률로 지원되고 있어 교육청의 재원은 갈수록 늘어나고 있다. 게다가 교육청의 집요한 요구를 일정 부분 받아들여 올해부터는 어린이집 예산의 41.2%(8600억원)를 정부가 부담한다. 기재부는 이 같은 예산 구조가 나라 살림을 왜곡시킨다고 보고 손을 댈 예정이었으나 내년부터는 오히려 예산을 더 늘려 주게 된 것이다. 국정기획자문위는 “기재부와 논의는 안 돼 있지만 확실한 (대통령) 공약이고 이대로 갈 것”이라고 밝혀 이를 기정사실화했다.
이런 혼란은 예견됐던 일이다. 누리과정 문제에서 드러난 것처럼 곳간의 현실과 공약의 괴리는 앞으로 아동수당 도입, 기초연금 인상, 사병 월급 인상, 공무원 채용 확대, 쌀 직불금 확대 등 5년간 178조원의 예산이 필요한 공약마다 줄줄이 나타날 수밖에 없다. 기재부가 공약이란 명분에 눌려 이들 사업의 예산 타당성이나 재원 조달 가능성조차 검토하지 못한다면 국가 재정은 파탄 위기에 빠질 수 있다. 그리스와 베네수엘라가 생생한 사례다. 문재인 정부는 이상을 추구하되 곳간 현실을 꼼꼼히 살펴보는 정책을 펴야 할 것이다.