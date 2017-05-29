[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Who’s held liable when an autonomous vehicle crashes? (국문)

The auto industry is accelerating at an ever faster rate. A completely autonomous car could be developed in less than five years, but the vehicle might not be able to hit the road because government regulations and infrastructure aren’t catching up.자동차산업은 폭발적인 속도로 변화하고 있다. 완전자율주행차는 5년 안에 개발될 전망이다. 하지만 개발된다고 해도 현재 규정상으로는 실제 도로를 달리지 못한다. 관련된 법규와 인프라가 아직 완성되지 않았기 때문이다.The Korean government has allowed test operation of self-driving vehicles since 2015 but only on a limited number of highways. The island of Yeouido in western Seoul recently lifted restrictions to allow testing of self-driving cars on roads with pedestrians, buildings and traffic lights.한국 정부는 지난해부터 일부 고속도로와 국도 구간에서 자율주행 기능이 탑재된 차량의 시범 운행을 허가했다. 도심 지역에서는 서울 여의도가 유일하게 자율주행차량의 시험운행이 가능한 지역이다. 실제 보행자와 신호등 그리고 여러 대의 자동차가 혼재하는 속에서 자율주행차량을 시험할 수 있는 곳은 이 지역이 유일하다.By contrast, the United States has been generous with loosening regulations on real-road tests of autonomous cars. The state of Nevada was the first to approve self-driving car operation in 2012, followed by Florida, California, Michigan Washington and more. California is poised to allow cars with no driver behind the wheel by the end of this year.반면 미국은 자율주행 시험운행에 관한 규제를 빠르게 완화하고 있다. 네바다주는 2012년 미국에서 처음으로 공공도로 자율주행 시험운행을 허가했다. 이후 플로리다•캘리포니아•미시간 등도 자율주행차의 공공도로 시험운행을 허가했다. 캘리포니아 교통 당국은 올해 말부터 운전자가 없는 자율주행차도 공공도로를 운행할 수 있도록 규제를 완화할 예정이다.The Korean government pledged to reform regulations on autonomous car testing, transportation infrastructure and auto insurance policies under the premise that a Level 3 autonomous car will hit the road in 2020. It designated an area of Hwaseong, a city just south of Seoul, as “K-City,” the Korean equivalent of Michigan’s Mcity, to allow testing of all types of autonomous cars in an urban environment. Construction is scheduled to finish by the latter half of next year.한국 국토교통부는 2020년에 레벨3 수준의 자율주행차를 상용화한다는 목표 하에 관련 규제와 인프라를 정비하고 있다. 교통안전공단은 내년 하반기까지 경기도 화성에 자율주행차 실험도시인 K-City를 완성할 계획이다. K-City는 미국 미시간주의 자율주행차 실험도시 M-City를 벤치마킹 한 것이다.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in April that it has established a task force comprising experts from diverse industries from insurance to finance that is dedicated to reviewing or newly legislating related regulations.국토부는 또한 지난 4월 ‘자율주행차 도입을 위한 보험제도 및 법령 개선방안’의 연구용역을 발주했다. 국토부뿐만 아니라 금융위원회•금융감독원 등 관련 기관과도 협력할 예정이다.“The ministry will come up with a system that handles recalls and approvals of autonomous vehicles step by step,” an official from the Transport Ministry said.“자율주행차 리콜 제도와 검사 제도도 단계적으로 마련하려고 한다”고 국토부 관계자는 말했다.The insurance system is also somewhat in a state of limbo, wondering who should be held liable when a fully autonomous car causes an accident based on its systemized algorithm. If a self-driving car carrying a passenger hits a passerby in an attempt to avoid a sinkhole as programmed, for example, there is damage but also no perpetrator under current regulations.보험 제도는 특히 현행법상 애매한 부분이 많다. 탑승자를 태운 자율주행자동차가 시스템에 입력된 대로 싱크홀을 피하려 방향을 틀다가 옆의 보행자를 쳤을 때 사고의 책임은 누구에게 있을까. 이에 대해서는 아직 정해진 바가 없다. 피해자가 있어도 탑승자와 제조자 모두 책임을 지지 않는 상황이 발생할 수도 있다.According to a study by UBS, Korea ranked 19th and 23rd out of 139 countries in terms of having the education and skill level to adapt to the fourth industrialization revolution.스위스 금융 그룹 UBS가 발간한 보고서에 따르면 한국은 4차산업혁명에 필요한 교육과 기술 보유와 관련해서는 139개 나라 중 각각 19위와 23위를 차지했다.In terms of legal protection, though, Korea was 62nd.하지만 법적 보호제도에 관해서는 62위였다.“The insurance system will start to change drastically from Level 3 vehicles when autonomous functions dominate the car’s operation,” said Lee Choong-ki, head of the Center for Roboethics & Roboloaw at Hongik University.홍익대 '로봇 윤리와 법제 센터' 이중기 센터장은 “자동차보험은 레벨3 수준의 자율주행차가 도입되는 순간부터 급격히 변할 것”이라고 말했다.In the case of an accident, the manufacturer might not be at fault either if the artificial intelligence software was found to have functioned as trained.자율주행차에는 운전자가 없으니 차에 탄 모든 사람이 탑승자일뿐이다. 또 자율주행차에 탑재된 인공지능의 알고리즘이 오류 없이 작동했다면 제조업체의 과실도 인정할 수 없을 가능성이 크기 때문이다.“The plausible solution is for both passenger and the car manufacturer to join an insurance policy for the car’s AI, which will be perceived as a robot that has its own autonomy,” he added.“가능한 방안 중 하나는 자동차의 인공지능을 로봇으로서 인정하고 구매자와 제조자가 이 로봇을 위한 보험에 가입하는 것”이라고 이 센터장은 덧붙였다.Tesla has been attempting to provide an insurance policy of its own that is customized for its electric and partially autonomous vehicles.테슬라는 최근 테슬라 차량 구매 가격에 보험비와 차량 유지비를 포함하는 계획에 대해 언급했다.진은수 기자 JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]