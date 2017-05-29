[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Road to self-driving cars paved with promise (국문)

The vehicles used by Korean car-sharing start-up J’Car are like a playground for automation.한국의 카 셰어링 업체 '제이카'가 운영하는 자동차는 자동화의 다양한 면모를 보여준다.First, it only requires two knocks to open the door. All a driver needs to do is tap around the door handle twice, and the car will verify the driver’s identity via smartphone and unlock the door.우선 운전자가 차 문을 2번 두드리면 문이 열린다. 자동차가 운전자의 스마트폰을 인식해서 자동으로 차 문의 잠금을 해지하는 것이다.The automated functions don’t stop there.이게 다가 아니다.To control air quality inside the car, the vehicle can close the window by itself before entering a tunnel. It can also memorize the best seat position and side mirror location for each specific driver, and adjust them automatically to provide the best view and safest driving experience.터널 통과하기 전에 자동차는 자동으로 창문을 닫고, 터널을 통과하면 다시 원래대로 연다. 운전자가 설정해 놓은 시트와 양쪽 사이드미러의 위치도 기억해 뒀다가 자동으로 조정한다.Though it may sound like the technology in a prototype, the car is actually already available to the public through Gwangju-based car-sharing start-up J’Car. The company has 10 electric cars with technology developed by Tuneit, a start-up affiliated with Hyundai Motor, and plans to add six more to its fleet by the end of the year.이 자동차는 시제품이 아닌 누구나 사용 가능한 차다. 전남 광주광역시에 위치한 제이카는 현대자동차 사내 벤처 '튠잇'이 개발한 네 가지 IoT 기술을 카셰어링 차량 10대에 적용 했다. 올해 말까지 6대의 차량이 더 나올 예정이다.“Today’s car is like a 2G phone,” said Song Young-wook, a senior research engineer at Hyundai’s in-house start-up team and founder of Tuneit. “By connecting auto parts and making them organically work together by communicating with each other through signals, the car becomes a smartphone.”송영욱 현대차 사내벤처팀 책임연구원은 “오늘날의 자동차는 마치 2G 폰과 같다”며 “신호를 통해 자동차 부품들을 연결시켜 서로 유기적으로 작동하게 만든다. 마치 스마트폰처럼”이라고 말했다.The automotive industry stands at the forefront of what has been known as the fourth industrial revolution. Economist Klaus Schwab, who coined the term, said autonomous cars are among the key technologies driving revolutionary changes in various fields.자동차 산업은 4차 산업혁명의 선두에 있다. 세계경제포럼 클라우스 슈밥 의장 역시 자율주행 자동차가 4차 산업을 이끄는 주요 요소 중 하나라고 말한 바 있다.“In the auto industry, the revolution is being driven by the convergence of connectivity, electrification and changing customer needs,” said Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of General Motors. “I believe the auto industry will change more in the next five to 10 years than it has in the last 50.”미국 제네럴모터스 메리 바라 회장은 “자동차 산업의 혁명은 네트워크 연결성의 증가, 전기자동차의 확산, 소비자의 태도 변화가 융복합되면서 일어나고 있다”며 “자동차 산업은 지난 50년 동안 겪은 변화보다 향후 5~10년 동안 더 큰 변화를 맞게 될 것"이라고 말했다.According to a market report by Boston Consulting Group, 12 million fully autonomous vehicles are expected to be sold annually by 2035. In addition to that, 18 million partially self-driving vehicles will be sold per year, making up approximately 25 percent of all vehicles on the road.보스턴컨설팅그룹에 따르면 2035년까지 전세계에서 매년 1200만 대의 완전 자율주행자동차가, 1800만 대의 부분 자율주행차가 판매될 예정이다. 이는 전체 자동차의 25%에 해당한다.Individual ownership of cars, which has dominated the automotive industry for the past 100 years, will likely go away as a concept. A recent study by RethinkX estimates that by 2030, 95 percent of miles driven in the United States will be done by on-demand electric self-driving cars owned by a ride-hailing or car-sharing company.지난 100년 동안 자동차 산업을 지배했던 자동차 소유에 대한 개념도 바뀔 것이다. 미국 캘리포니아에 있는 싱크탱크 '리싱크엑스'는 주행거리 기준으로 2030년 미국 내 도로를 다니는 자동차의 95퍼센트는 카셰어링 업체 같은 온디맨드 모빌리티 업체가 운영하는 전기 자율주행자동차일 것이라고 전망했다.대화 하는 자동차Before the industry can achieve a fully autonomous vehicle, the connected car must be realized, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.컨설팅 회사 프라이스워터쿠퍼스(PwC)는 커넥티드 카(Connected car)는 완전 자율주행자동차로 가는 중간 단계라고 분석했다.“At present, even the smartest cars are pretty dumb,” PwC said in its “Connected Car Report 2016” released in September. “Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning promise to change all that.”이 회사는 지난해 9월 '커넥티드 카 보고서 2016'에서 “현재는 가장 똑똑한 자동차도 아직 어설프다"며 “하지만 인공지능과 머신러닝의 고도화로 인해 모든 것이 바뀔 것”이라고 전망했다.Tuneit is working to blur the line between one’s daily life spent inside and outside the car. The Korean start-up founded in 2014 specializes in so-called Internet of Things technology, which allows physical objects that might not otherwise be considered digital to be connected to the internet.튠잇은 자동차 안과 밖의 경계를 지우고 있다. 2014년에 설립된 이 스타트업은 IoT 기술에 특화된 회사다. IoT 기술, 즉 사물인터넷은 인터넷을 기반으로 모든 사물을 연결해 상호 소통을 가능케 하는 지능형 기술이다.“I wanted to enable customization of a car through IoT technology,” said Song Young-wook, founder of Tuneit. “Just like various home appliances are connected through a central hub and can be remotely controlled and be all connected, various parts of a car can function in similar ways when wearing IoT technology.”이 회사를 설립한 송영욱 연구원은 “IoT 기술을 통해 자동차의 커스터마이즈를 구현하고 싶었다"며 “마치 스마트 홈에서 여러 가구와 제품들이 하나의 중앙 허브를 통해 연결되는 것처럼, 자동차의 다양한 요소들도 IoT기술을 통해 서로 연결할 수 있다”고 말했다.The company has four functions available in shared vehicles offered by the start-up J’Car, and the technology is being considered for Hyundai Motor’s mass-produced cars in the future.현재 튠잇은 차 도어의 핸들 부위를 두드렸을 때 차량 잠금이 해제되는 ‘낙낙 도어락', 운전자가 설정해 놓은 대로 시트와 사이드 미러의 위치를 조정하는 ‘스마트 메모리 시스템’, 터널 통과하기 전 자동으로 창문으로 여닫는 ‘액티브 터널 모드’, 그리고 차량에서 내리면 저절로 도어를 잠그는 ‘세이프 도어락’ 등 4가지 기능을 구현했다. 이런 기능들은 앞으로 현대자동차가 판매하는 자동차에 탑재될 가능성도 있다고 한다.Owin, another Korean start-up founded in 2015, created a device that lets drivers make payments without ever having to leave the car. The device, no bigger than a thumb, can be plugged into a cigarette lighter and connected to a payment method like credit card, membership card or discount card.2015년 설립된 또 다른 국내 스타트업 '오윈'은 운전자가 자동차에서 내리지 않고도 결제를 할 수 있는 기기를 발명했다. 엄지손가락만한 이 기기를 자동차 안에 있는 라이터 플러그에 꽂으면 신용카드나 멤버십 카드, 각종 할인카드 같은 결제 수단을 인식해서 차 안에서 결제가 가능해진다. 디지털 아이디(Digital ID)라는 이름의 이 기기는 차량 내부에서 송출하는 결제 신호를 차량 외부 100~150m까지 송수신할 수 있게 만들어서 자동차을 하나의 통합결제 수단으로 기능하도록 하는 것이다.The device assigns a specific ID number to the car and communicates with nearby stores through a wireless signal to process payments. This means a driver could fill up gas, order coffee or shop for groceries from inside the car and then simply pull up to a window to pick up the order.이 기기는 자동차에 신용카드 번호와 연계되는 디지털 아이디를 부여하고 이를 온라인 결제 서비스와 연결하기 때문에 운전자가 차 안에서 지갑을 꺼내지 않고도 주유비를 결제할 수 있고, 드라이브 스루 매장이 아닌 곳에서도 유사한 서비스를 제공받을 수 있다.In 2015, Owin was selected by the Google Cloud Platform program as the first Korean start-up to receive funding of $100,000 and technical support.2015년 오윈은 '구글 클라우드 플랫폼' 프로그램에 한국 스타트업으로는 유일하게 선정돼 10만 달러 상당의 지원을 받았다.Acknowledging the technology’s potential, conglomerates have been consecutively announcing partnerships with the fledgling start-up. Telecommunications provider LG U+, credit card company Shinhan Card and oil refiner GS Caltex have already signed partnerships with Owin to begin servicing the device in September.국내 대기업들은 오윈의 새로운 커넥티드 카 서비스에 러브콜을 보내고 있다. GS칼텍스·신한카드·LG유플러스와는 이미 파트너십을 맺었다. 오윈은 협력사들과 함께 오는 9월부터 서비스 상용화에 나설 예정이며, 파트너사는 앞으로 더 확대될 전망이다.Drivers of the new Peugeot 3008 SUV scheduled to go on sale later this year won’t even need to buy the device. The service will be embedded inside the vehicle itself, and the center console will include the option of paying for purchases from inside the car.한불모터스의 새로 나올 푸조 3008 SUV 모델에는 오윈 서비스가 기본 탑재될 예정이다. 이 기기(디지털 아이디)를 장착하지 않아도 인포테인먼트 시스템을 통해 같은 서비스가 가능하다.“By expanding partnerships with a complete carmaker, the service will become more and more simplified,” said Shin Sung-chul, co-founder and CEO of Owin.오윈의 신성철 대표는 “완성차 업체들과 협력이 확대되면, 이 서비스는 점점 더 단순해질 것”이라고 말했다.스스로 운전하는 자동차Once connectivity is ensured, the competition shifts to sensors and cameras that act as the car’s eyes. They, too, are fundamental elements for developing a fully autonomous vehicle.IoT 기술을 통해 자동차가 네트워크로 연결되고 나면 센서와 카메라 기술이 중요해진다. 자율주행차의 눈 역할을 하게 될 이 기술은 완전 자율주행차를 위한 필수 요소다.In Korea, Hyundai Motor and a Seoul National University research team have the upper hand in the driverless car race. Samsung Electronics and Naver have also recently jumped on the bandwagon.현대자동차와 서울대 연구팀이 이 분야에서 두각을 나타내고 있으며, 삼성전자와 네이버도 최근 국토교통부의 자율주행차 임시운행 허가를 받으면서 경쟁에 뛰어들었다.The Society of Automotive Engineers, a U.S.-based nonprofit studying advanced mobility technology, standardized the level of automated driving into six grades, from Level 0 with no automation to Level 5 with full automation.미국자동차공학회 (Society of Automotive Engineers, SAE)는 자율주행자동차를 자동화 기능이 전혀 없는 레벨 0부터 운전자의 개입이 필요 없는 레벨 5까지 총 여섯 개의 단계로 정의한다.Hyundai Motor successfully demonstrated Level 4 technology at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year in Las Vegas. It pledged to introduce a Level 5 completely autonomous car by 2020 and commercialize it by 2030.현대자동차는 올해 초 미국 CES 행사에서 레벨4 의 자율주행차를 선보였다. 이 회사는 2020년까지 레벨5 수준의 기술을 개발하고 2030년까지 완전 자율주행차를 상용화한다는 목표를 세웠다.A Seoul National University research team led by Yi Kyong-su, a professor of mechanical engineering at Seoul National University, secured Level 3 technology last year. He said his research team aims to introduce a Level 4 vehicle that can run on any type of road.이경수 교수가 이끄는 서울대 기계항공공학부 연구팀은 지난해 레벨3의 자율주행차 기술을 개발했다. 현대자동차와의 공동연구팀이 발표한 자율주행차량 안전제어 기술 관련 논문은 지난달 미국자동차공학회 최고논문상을 수상했다.Most of the partially autonomous driving technology equipped in mass-produced vehicles at the moment fall into the Level 2 category, where the car simply assists a driver in functions like staying inside a lane or keeping a safe distance from a car. At this level of technology, a driver has to stay attentive at all times.현재 양산되고 있는 대부분의 자율주행자동차의 기술은 레벨2에 속한다. 이는 차선 유지 시스템이나 앞 차와의 간격 유지 시스템 등 운전자를 보조하는 역할에 머무르고 있다. 레벨2에서는 운전자의 개입이 필수적이다.Tesla’s Autopilot system also falls into the Level 2 category. Its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, has said it would take about two years to develop a Level 5 vehicle.업계 선두주자인 테슬라의 자율주행 기술 오토파일럿(Autopilot)도 현재 레벨2에 해당한다. 테슬라 CEO 일론 머스크는 2년 안에 레벨5 자율주행차 개발이 가능할 것이라고 밝힌 바 있다.“When considering mass-produced vehicles, Korea’s autonomous driving technology doesn’t fall behind industry leaders like Tesla and BMW by that much,” Yi said. “When it comes to electronic parts like sensors and software, Korean companies still lag behind.”이경수 교수는 “자율주행차 기술만으로는 한국이 업계 선두주자인 테슬라나 BMW에 비해 많이 뒤지지 않는다”며 “하지만 센서나 소프트웨어 같은 부품 측면에서는 한국의 기술력이 아직 뒤처져 있다”고 말했다.Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle Ioniq, for example, currently relies on Lidar sensors from Ibeo, a German auto parts supplier. The company’s premium EQ900 model uses Lidar produced by California-based Quanergy.현대자동차의 자율주행차 '아이오닉'은 현재 독일 부품 제조업체 '이베오'로부터 라이다 센서를 공급받고 있다. 고급 라인인 EQ900모델엔 미국의 '쿼너지' 제품을 쓰고 있다.모두가 사용 가능한 자동차The development of driverless and connected vehicles will likely lead to more demand for car-sharing services, according to a McKinsey report released last January.맥킨지는 지난해 1월 발간한 보고서에서 자율주행 기술이 고도화될수록 카셰어링 서비스에 대한 수요는 늘어날 것이라고 전망했다.“Connectivity and later autonomous technology will increasingly allow the car to become a platform for drivers and passengers to use their transit for personal activities, which could include the use of novel forms of media,” the report said.“(IoT 기술을 통한 네트워크) 연결성과 자율주행 기술로 인해 자동차는 운전자와 탑승자에게 개인적인 일을 할 수 있는 플랫폼이 될 것”이라고 관측했다.Poolus, a Korean start-up established last year, aims to provide easily accessible on-demand mobility. The company noticed that many cars on the road only had a driver but no passenger, and Poolus wanted to provide an economic and environmentally-friendly solution to customers.또 다른 한국 스타트업 '풀러스'는 접근하기 쉬운 '온디맨드 모빌리티'를 제공하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다. 2014년 설립된 이 회사는 혼잡한 도로 위 차량 대부분에 운전자 한 명만 탑승해 있다는 사실에 착안해 더 경제적이고 친환경적인 교통 수단을 제공하고 싶었다고 밝혔다.Similar to Uber, it matches registered drivers with riders that are going in a similar direction. It can be a one-on-one match but also a one-to-four match like in a carpool service. Registered drivers pick up riders in their own car.풀러스는 같은 방향으로 가려는 탑승자와 운전자를 매칭시키는 서비스로 우버와 비슷한 모델이다. 방향이 비슷한 사람은 한 명이 될 수도 있고 여러 명이 될 수도 있다. 등록된 운전자들은 자신의 자동차에 사람들을 태운다.Because of government regulations, though, the service is only available during busy commuting hours from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.이 서비스는 법적인 제약 때문에 출퇴근 시간인 오전 5시부터 오전 10시, 그리고 오후 5시부터 다음날 새벽 2시까지만 이용할 수 있다.“The commercialization of driverless cars will accelerate rising demand for on-demand mobility,” said Kim Tae-ho, CEO of Poolus. “The need to own a car is expected to diminish.”풀러스의 김태호 대표는 “자율주행차가 상용화되면 더욱 빠른 속도로 카 셰어링 서비스가 실생활에 적용될 것”이라며 “(앞으로는) 자신의 차량을 소유하려는 사람들이 줄어들 것”이라고 말했다.The company says big data analysis is essential for the service to be successful. Knowing where cars are and where demand lies allows Poolus to more efficiently distribute cars across different neighborhoods. In March, the company established a center dedicated to analyzing data accumulated from customer usage and general commuting patterns. Once the service stabilizes and enough data is collected, Poolus is considering expanding the service to freight and food delivery businesses.풀러스는 지난 3월 교통문화연구소를 개소했다. 연구소에서는 카풀 매칭 현황, 이용 시간과 지역 등의 데이터를 분석한다. 어느 지역과 시간대에 이용자가 많은지 파악함으로써 더 효율적인 차량 배치가 가능하기 때문이다. 현재 서비스가 안정되면 풀러스는 온디맨드 모빌리티 서비스를 운송이나 배달 영역까지 확대할 예정이다.“The ride-sharing industry has only been around for a year, but its expansion is becoming a J curve,” Kim said. “Looking only at Poolus, we have had 1.5 million accumulated users.”“국내에서 라이드 셰어링 시장은 채 1년도 되지 않았다. 하지만 풀러스만 보더라도 올해 4월 말 기준 누적 이용인원이 150만 명을 넘어설 만큼 빠르게 성장하고 있다"고 김 대표는 말했다.Poolus which started service in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, last May now is available nationwide. The one-year-old start-up now has 550,000 regular subscribers and matched 750,000 rides so far.풀러스는 지난해 5월 경기도 판교 부근에서 서비스를 시작했지만, 현재는 전국 서비스가 가능하다. 현재 55만 명의 회원이 가입했고, 지금까지 75만 건의 라이드 매칭을 성사시켰다.On the upbeat prospects, SK Holdings, a holding company of conglomerate SK Group, purchased 20 percent of Poolus shares on Thursday. SK Group has been keen on entering the on-demand mobility business. The conglomerate purchased 59 billion won worth of stock in Socar, Korea’s leading car-sharing start-up, in 2015.국내 대기업도 온디맨드 모빌리티에 관심을 보이고 있다. SK㈜는 최근 풀러스의 지분 20퍼센트를 인수했다. SK㈜는 2015년 국내 최대 카셰어링 업체 '쏘카'에 590억원을 투자하고 지분 20퍼센트를 확보한 바 있다.진은수 기자 JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]