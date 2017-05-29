Time for a rational approach (국문)

President Moon Jae-in has joined the battle on improving the rights of the so-called irregular workforce across the industry after a major business lobby group resists the president’s key campaign promise. It started with the remarks by Kim Young-bae, vice chairman of the Korea Employers Federation (KEF), at a forum last week in Seoul. Kim said that the conflict between employers and employees will deepen if the new administration presses ahead with its new labor policy of reducing the number of non-regular workers so they can work as full-time, salaried workers as their regular counterparts do.
The Blue House expressed regrets by holding the industry lobby group accountable for the ever-worsening polarization of our society, and called for their better treatment. Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of the government’s advisory committee for state affairs planning, which serves as a transitional committee after the May 9 snap election, and Choo Mi-ae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, also joined the bandwagon to attack the KEF.
It is not the time for us to ponder if strong reactions from the ruling camp deserve a thumbs-up, as it is not productive to weigh both sides’ positions through the simple standards of right and wrong.
First of all, we can hardly apply the promotion of the “irregular workforce” to all local companies as it needs a case-by-case application in reality. The popular term covers various types of employment ranging from contract workers to subcontract workers. Statistics Korea says one in three workers belongs to the “irregular workforce,” while labor unions claim that nearly one out of two workers pertains to the category.
Some economists point out that if the government sticks to its belief that the types of jobs should be removed as they are bad, it only will worsen our job market. Because 95 percent of our non-regular workforce is hired by small and midsize companies and mom-and-pop stores, the government should take a careful approach by reducing those jobs while minimizing the impact. In Korea, chaebol’s practice of domineering over their small contractors has long been under fire, but what to do with the same practice between contractors and their subcontractors?
Our previous administrations also came up with slogans to reform the deep-rooted unfair employment structure, but they ended up with more irregular workers. The government must find better ways to address the issue than simply attributing it to chaebol greed.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 29, Page 34
새 정부의 비정규직 정책에 대한 한 경제단체의 반발에 대통령까지 이례적으로 비판하고 나섰다. 재계 내 노사문제의 대변자 격인 한국경영자총협회(경총)의 지난 25일 모임에서 한 김영배 경총 상근부회장의 발언이 문제가 됐다. 그는 “(새 정부 정책으로) 비정규직의 정규직화 요구가 넘쳐나 산업현장의 갈등이 심화할 것”이라고 했다. 이에 문재인 대통령은 청와대 대변인을 통해 “경총도 비정규직으로 인한 사회적 양극화를 만든 주요 당사자의 한 축으로, 책임감을 갖고 진지한 성찰과 반성이 먼저 있어야 한다”고 유감을 표했다. 김진표 국정자문위원장과 추미애 더불어민주당 대표도 잇따라 경총 비판에 가세했다.
노사문제를 다뤄온 민간 경제단체의 정부 비판에 대통령과 여권 전체가 나서 집중포화에 나선 것은 그렇다 치자. 하지만 이들이 비정규직 문제에 대해 옳고 그름의 잣대를 갖다 댄 것은 생산적이지 못하다.
따지고 보면 비정규직이란 말은 엄밀한 용어는 아니다. 그러니 다양한 현실에 따라 맞춤대응이 필요하다. 정규직과 대응되는 일자리로는 기간제·파견·사내 하도급 등 어려 형태가 존재한다. 통계청은 국내 근로자 셋 중 한 명이 비정규직이라고 하지만 사용자 단체는 그보다 훨씬 적다고 한다. 반면 근로자 단체는 그보다 훨씬 많아서 둘 중 한 명이 비정규직이라고 주장한다.
일각에서는 비정규직을 무조건 줄여야 할 ‘나쁜 일자리’로만 치부하면 고용 문제가 꼬이게 된다는 지적이 나온다. 비정규직의 95%는 중소기업과 영세사업장에 있다. 따라서 산업현장에 충격을 최소화하면서 비정규직을 줄이려는 노력이 중요하다. 재벌과 중소협력업체 간 갑을 관행도 문제지만, 1차와 2·3차 협력업체 간의 갑질 폐해는 어찌 할 건가. 역대 정부도 비정규직 개혁을 강조해 왔지만 오히려 그 규모가 늘어난 것은 단순히 의지 부족이나 대기업 편들기 때문만은 아니었을 것이다. 정부의 ‘재벌 기득권’ 프레임, 대기업의 '재벌 길들이기' 피해의식으로는 고용 문제를 풀기 힘들다.