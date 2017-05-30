Chae-yeon apologizes for rudeness

Former sex symbol Chae-yeon has been embroiled in controversy for antics during EXO’s concert held on Sunday, for which the singer apologizied.Fellow concertgoers were irritated by the singer and her friends eating and drinking during the concert and leaving early.After numerous people uploaded irritated posts on Chae-yeon’s Instagram account, she uploaded an apology yesterday.The post read, “The manner in which I attended the concert was very immature. It was a reproachable action and I will be more careful from now on.”By Kim Jung-kyoon