Post-Sistar, Hyolyn will sing at Ultra festival

Hyolyn, leader of the soon-to-be defunct girl group Sistar, has been confirmed to feature at the Ultra Music Festival.The third lineup for the UMF was announced on May 24 with Hyolyn set to perform on one of four stages, the Live Stage.Starship Entertainment, the singer’s agency, confirmed this yesterday, saying, “Hyolyn will come on stage for the UMF on June 11.”Hyolyn’s girl group, Sistar, recently announced it will not renew its contract with the agency and will disband after their final single “Lonely” releases tomorrow. Hyolyn’s set on the second day of UMF will be her first official venture as a solo artist.Along with third phase of the lineups released, all the rosters have been completed for this year’s edition of the electronic music festival.The two-day festival has been a major attraction since its 2012 launch in Korea.This year will also see numerous headliners on four stages, with big names such as Alesso, Hardwell, Martin Solveig, Nicky Romero and Tiesto all playing.Domestic artists will grace the stage as well, with Dynamic Duo, Dumbfoundead, DPR Live and G2 among many others performing.By Kim Jung-kyoon