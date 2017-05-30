Sports Briefs

FOOTBALLThe 2017 All-Star Game for the top Korean professional football league will take place in Vietnam, officials said Monday.The K-League, operator of the national pro competition, said the annual All-Star Game will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29.A team of All-Stars from the top-flight K-League Classic will take on the Vietnamese national team set to compete at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.The Vietnamese squad will include Luong Xuan Truong, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K-League Classic.The Korean league said it will determine further details of the match and the All-Star selection process at a later date. It added that it will continue to make efforts to promote Korean football in Southeast Asia and other international markets.SPEED SKATINGA Seoul court on Monday rejected an application for an injunction to stop the national skating federation from selecting its new corporate sponsor.Korean sports apparel brand FILA Korea last week filed an injunction against the Korea Skating Union (KSU) to halt its sponsor selection process on the grounds that the KSU had violated the spirit of fair play.But the Seoul Eastern District Court said FILA didn’t offer clear evidence that transparency and fairness had been compromised. The court added that if the process were halted, then the athletes would end up being innocent victims because they would be without new uniforms.FILA Korea has been at odds with the KSU over the organization’s selection of the Dutch apparel company Hunter as the new uniform supplier. FILA had been providing national team skating uniforms since October 2012 and its contract with the KSU expired at the end of last month.Yonhap