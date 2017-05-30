Seoul biennale celebrates sustainable cities

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is hosting an urban architecture exhibition from September to November to compare examples of architectural innovation from about 50 cities throughout the world that promote sustainable energy use and pedestrian-friendly urban development.“The Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will be hosted from September 1 to Nov. 5 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza and other locations throughout the city,” said Bae Hyung-min, the executive director of the exhibition, in a press conference at Seoul City Hall on Monday.Bae also said that the event “will involve the participation of about 50 cities and 30 universities, including Seoul National University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in addition to some 120 organizations, including the British Council.”Bae added, “It will have a line of exhibitions involving 40 teams from 24 countries under the theme, ‘Imminent Commons,’ and another line of exhibitions comparing urban architecture of different cities.”The 66-day exhibition throughout Seoul is hosted by the city government as well as the Seoul Design Foundation.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]