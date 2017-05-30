A leader’s integrity (국문)

The dignity of a leader indicates the class of the nation. The words and actions of a leader have tremendous impact on his or her people. Chonnam National University’s history professor Kim Bong-jung made an interesting analysis in his book, “The President We Want to Have.”
He analyzed 11 of the most respected U.S. presidents for four qualities: pride, rumination, tolerance and future planning. First President George Washington took pride in establishing the world’s first presidency. The 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, is considered a symbol of rumination for reviving neutrality as a universal principle. The 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, was a champion of tolerance, ending the Civil War and leading America’s integration. The third president, Thomas Jefferson, was an architect of the future for establishing the foundation for the western frontier.
Incumbent President Donald Trump has yet to be evaluated. He has created much controversy so far. During the election campaign, an audio tape containing his vulgar language was exposed. The recording was made during his conversation with NBC host Billy Bush in 2005. He said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything… grab them by the pussy.”
Many people were astonished. But has Trump continued to use unrefined language, even after his inauguration. Someday, he may be the main subject of a book titled “The President We Don’t Want to Have.”
Compared to the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Trump’s language is not as sinister. He recently visited the troops assigned to crack down on the IS-sympathizing rebels in the area under martial law. “Just do your job,” he said. “I will take care of the rest. I will go to jail for you. If you rape three, I will admit it.”
While he said he was joking, the remark was shocking. Human rights and women’s rights groups around the world condemned the pro-rape comment. But he claimed that he was using “heightened bravado” to boost morale. The excuse is simply unacceptable.
It is not the first time that Duterte made sexually inappropriate comments. When he was running for president in April 2016, he mentioned a prison riot case from 1989 and made a joke about an Australian missionary who was killed after being raped by a group of inmates. He said she was beautiful and that he should have been the first.
After the Australian government protested, it became an international issue. Yet, he became president of the Philippines. Was it a slip of the tongue? Or did he really think that? Only Duterte knows. How did the people of the Philippines feel when they voted for him? A well-chosen leader can elevate the dignity of a nation.
국가 지도자의 품격은 곧 국격이다. 지도자의 말 한마디와 행동 하나가 국민에게 엄청난 영향을 미친다. 김봉중 전남대 사학과 교수가 펴낸 『이런 대통령을 만나고 싶다』가 흥미롭다. 존경받는 미국 대통령 11명의 품격을 '자부심, 되새김, 관용과 포용, 미래 설계' 네 가지 품격으로 분석했다. 초대 대통령 조지 워싱턴은 세계 최초로 대통령제를 도입한 자부심, 28대 우드로 윌슨은 중립주의를 보편적 원칙으로 재탄생시킨 되새김의 상징으로 꼽혔다. 남북전쟁 후 통합을 이끈 16대 에이브러햄 링컨은 관용과 포용, 서부시대 개척의 초석을 세운 3대 토머스 제퍼슨은 미래 설계자로 분석했다.
반면 현직 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 현재까지는 글쎄다. 일단 구설이 잦다. 지난해 대선 후보 당시 음담패설 육성녹음 테이프가 공개돼 곤욕을 치렀는데 여진이 여전하다. 테이프 내용은 트럼프가 2005년 NBC방송의 진행자 빌리 부시와 나눈 대화. "당신이 스타라면 여성들의 그곳을 움켜쥘 수 있다." 많은 이가 경악했다. 그런데 대통령 취임 후에도 막말은 계속된다. 스스로 품격을 떨어뜨리는 형국이다. 나중에 『이런 대통령을 만나고 싶지 않다』의 주인공이 될지도 모르겠다.
트럼프 대통령은 약과다. 로드리고 두테르테 필리핀 대통령이 대형 사고를 쳤다. 두테르테는 사흘 전 계엄령 선포 지역에서 극단주의 무장단체 이슬람국가(IS) 추종 반군 소탕에 투입된 장병들을 위문했다. 그 자리에서 “계엄령의 결과와 파장은 내가 전적으로 책임질 것이다. 여러분이 (여성을) 3명까지 강간한다면 내가 한 짓이라고 해 줄 것”이라고 말했다. 농담조였다지만 충격이 메가톤급이다. 당장 세계 인권·여성단체들의 비난이 쏟아진다. 그러자 "사기 진작을 위해 허세를 부린 것"이라는 궁색한 변명을 내놨다. 더 어이가 없을 뿐이다.
두테르테의 성적 농담은 이번뿐만이 아니라고 한다. 대통령 후보였던 지난해 4월 1989년 교도소 폭동사건을 언급하면서 혀를 잘못 놀렸다. 당시 수감자에게 집단 성폭행당하고 살해된 호주 여성 선교사에 대해 "그녀는 아름다웠다. 내가 먼저 했어야 했는데"라고 했다는 거다. 호주 정부가 항의하고 국제 문제로 비화돼 시끌시끌했다. 그런데도 필리핀 대통령이 됐다. 두테르테의 인격도, 필리핀의 국격도 땅에 곤두박질쳤다. 과연 설화(舌禍)였을까, 아니면 정말 그런 생각을 한 걸까. 오직 두테르테만 알 것이다. 그런 대통령을 뽑은 필리핀 국민의 심정은 어떨까. 지도자, 역시 잘 뽑아야 한다.
