Accurate assessment first (국문)
치솟는 강남 집값과 가계부채… 원인부터 제대로 파악해야
May 30,2017
The real estate market has turned fiery, defying authorities’ expectations that their set of toughened regulations would rein in home and rent prices. According to market watchers, apartment prices in Seoul have shot up, doubling or even tripling from the levels before liberal president Moon Jae-in was elected. Some redevelopment sites in southern Seoul gained 50 million won ($44,683) per apartment in a week.
Interpretations on the phenomenon are mixed. Some claim it to be the last bubbles forming from years of loose monetary and financial policies, while others point to a sudden rush of demand before tougher taxes are implemented under the liberal administration. Some say housing demand has revived after political uncertainties have been removed.
But there seem to more complicated factors behind recent market activities. Prices of apartments outside southern Seoul that are preferred by non-speculative home seekers have also gone up while values in places outside Seoul remain subdued.
Household debt closely linked to the real estate market also has been picking up speed in growth. Debt has increased by more than 17 trillion won in the first three months to hit 1,360 trillion won as of the end of March. Loans increased more from the non-banking sector after tougher loan regulations were imposed on banks. Consumers were seeking loans for housing regardless of higher interest payment. Some say it is the natural sign of an economy on a rebound or speculative forces ahead of toughened regulations.
The Korea Institute of Finance advised authorities to tighten the caps on loan regulations such as the loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios. That could be an option since most agree on the worrisome foams building around the housing market.
But an objective and accurate assessment should be done first. The real estate market is a complicated and huge market. It is moved not only by economic and market conditions, but also by data as a result of past policies and consumer confidence in the economy and government. All the market relationship and conditions must be thoroughly studied before a new measure is introduced if the government really wants to realize the president’s promise to deliver policies to ease home anxieties without side effects.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 29, Page 34
새 정부 초반 부동산 시장이 예상 밖으로 움직이고 있다. 강력한 규제로 집값과 전셋값이 움츠러들 것이라는 전망이 무색하다. 시장정보업체들에 따르면 문재인 대통령 당선 뒤 서울 아파트 값 상승률은 이전의 두세 배로 높아졌다. 서울 강남권의 일부 재건축 단지는 일주일 새 5000만원씩 올랐다고 한다. 전문가 분석도 엇갈린다. 오랜 금융완화정책으로 만들어진 거품의 끝물이라거나 내년 시행될 초과이익환수제를 피한 마지막 ‘수건 돌리기’라는 분석이 나온다. 단순히 6개월 동안의 탄핵 불확실성이 사라진 탓이라는 시각도 있다. 하지만 이것만으론 설명하기 어려운 측면이 보인다. 실수요자 비중이 큰 서울 비강남권 단지들의 집값도 함께 꿈틀거리고 있는 반면 지방 부동산은 몇 년째 바닥을 기고 있다.
부동산 시장과 밀접한 가계부채 추이도 그렇다. 3월 말 현재 1360조원을 기록해 올 들어 석 달 새 17조원 넘게 늘었다. 은행 대출보다 저축은행·보험사 등 제2금융권 대출이 폭증했다. 비싼 이자를 감수하더라도 돈을 빌리겠다는 수요가 늘었다는 얘기인데 해석이 엇갈린다. 경기 호전에 따른 자연스러운 수요 증가라는 주장과 규제 강화 전 마지막 투기 수요가 몰렸다는 상반된 주장이 맞선다.
이런 가운데 금융연구원이 “가계부채 문제를 해결하기 위해 총부채상환비율(DTI)과 주택담보인정비율(LTV) 강화를 검토하자”는 보고서를 내놓았다. 주택시장에 거품이 있다는 점은 모두가 인정하고 있는 만큼 충분히 고려해볼 대책이다. 하지만 먼저 정확한 진단이 필요하다는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다. 부동산 시장은 크고 복잡하다. 경기와 주택 수급 상황, 과거 정책의 영향과 같은 객관적 지표는 물론 새 정부에 대한 기대와 신뢰도 등이 복합적으로 작용한다. 이들과 시장의 관계를 면밀하게 파악해 막힌 곳을 정확히 겨냥한 대책을 내놓아야 한다. 그래야 과잉반응과 후유증을 최소화하면서 “집 걱정 없게 하겠다”는 문 대통령의 공약을 현실화할 수 있다.