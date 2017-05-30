A question of standards (국문)

Any government faces crises. A competent one overcomes it through its abilities. But President Moon Jae-in stopped way short of proving ability when he explained Monday his position on the troubled nomination of former South Jelloa Gov. Lee Nak-yon as prime minister. Lee, foreign minister-nominee Kang Kyung-wha and Fair Trade Commission chief-nominee Kim Sang-jo were all accused by opposition parties of using fake addresses in posh southern Seoul to help their children go to better schools.
During the campaign, Moon vowed to not appoint an individual who commits one of five ethical violations, including the fake registration of addresses and tax evasion. On Monday, he stepped back and asked opposition lawmakers to excuse his imprudent choices for the three top government posts due to a lack of time to sort out qualified candidates. Moon didn’t have the usual presidential transition due to the nature of the snap election in which he was made president.
In a nutshell, Moon urged the public to accept his nominations saying there is no rule that doesn’t have exceptions. Every citizen knows what he’s trying to say. Nevertheless, he cannot deny that he broken his own promise, and it was a promise of importance.
During the election, voters welcomed Moon’s five no’s for appointments. The president should have expressed some regrets and apologized for his appointments from the start. If he had done that and presented practical solutions, he could have earned public approval. But he chose to find excuses for his wrong decisions.
We hope Moon and the Blue House will wake up and see how their attitudes can be perceived as arrogant.
The new government should be put in place as soon as possible to deal with a plethora of challenges at home and abroad. There is a need to first appoint Lee as prime minister to allow him to recommend new cabinet members. We appreciate the People Party’s decision to approve his nomination in an effort to avoid paralysis.
But lawmakers must dig into mounting suspicions about foreign minister nominee Kang’s alleged tax evasion and lies about her wrongful registration of residence. Politicians’ lies matter.
Moon has ordered his presidential office to devise realistic standards for appointments of top government officials. It would be better to ask a bipartisan committee formed by the National Assembly to come up with the standards.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 30, Page 34
원칙 훼손하고도 “사과” 언급 없어
국회, 새 정부 신속 구성엔 협조를
강경화 문제는 심각… 털 건 털어야
어느 정권이나 위기를 맞는다. 정권의 실력은 위기 자체가 아니라 위기에 대처하는 태도와 접근법에서 드러난다. 문재인 대통령이 어제 밝힌 이낙연 총리 후보 인준에 대한 입장은 문제의 본질적 해결과는 거리가 있다. 대통령의 입장표명은 야3당이 이 후보자와 강경화 외교부 장관, 김상조 공정거래위원장 후보자 3인의 위장전입과 관련한 문 대통령의 직접 해명 요구에 따른 것이다.
문 대통령은 "대선 때 5대 중대 비리자는 고위공직에 임명하지 않겠다고 공약했다. 하지만 제가 공약한 것은 그야말로 원칙이고 실제 적용에선 구체적인 기준이 필요하다"며 "지금 논란이 그런 준비 과정을 거칠 여유가 없었던 데서 비롯됐다는 점에 대해 야당 의원들과 국민들께 양해를 당부드린다"고 했다.
한마디로 '예외 없는 원칙은 없으니 이해해 달라'는 취지다. 그걸 모르는 국민은 없다. 야당도 그런 사정까지 무시하며 무조건 안 되겠다고 일방적으로 부정하진 않았다. 분명한 건 대통령의 해명을 받아들이더라도 그가 '원칙을 훼손했다'는 사실이 바뀌지 않는다는 점이다.
대선 때 유권자들은 문 대통령의 공직배제 5대 원칙에 환호했다. 집권 뒤 악의성이나 비난 가능성만 없으면 5대 원칙에 어긋나는 사람도 임명될 수 있다는 의미였다면 손뼉 친 사람은 없을 것이다. 그렇다면 대통령은 사과나 유감 표명부터 먼저 했어야 했다. 그런 뒤 원칙을 어길 수밖에 없었던 곡진한 사정 설명과 앞으로의 대안을 제시했다면 그걸 양해하지 못할 국민은 별로 없을 것이다. 사과라는 첫 단추를 생략한 채 원칙과 현실이 다르다는 식의 기술적인 해명에만 집중하다 보니 지금까지 감동의 정치가 사라졌다.
문 대통령과 청와대에 혹시 압도적인 국민 지지율에 취해 국회를 몰아붙이고 자기 식으로 상황을 끌어갈 수 있다는 오만한 마음이 꿈틀거리고 있는 건 아닌지 스스로 돌아보기 바란다.
다만 조기 대선에 오랜 국정공백, 산적한 국내외 현안으로 한시바삐 온전한 정부가 구성되어야 하고 이를 위해 각료 임명제청권을 행사할 국무총리가 하루빨리 임명돼야 하는 건 맞다. 이낙연 총리 후보 가족의 위장전입에 대해선 여야 청문위원 다수가 치명적인 문제는 아니라고 보고 있는 만큼 대승적으로 인준해 주는 게 좋다. 국민의당이 당론으로 인준에 찬성해 주기로 한 것도 정쟁에서 벗어나겠다는 건설적인 자세로 평가해 주고 싶다. 강경화 장관 후보자에 대해선 앞으로 있을 국회 청문회에서 자녀 증여세 탈루 문제, 자녀가 전 이화여고 교장 집에 위장전입했으면서도 친척집이었다고 거짓말 한 점과 그 동기 등을 세밀하게 따져야 한다. 이는 위장전입 차원을 넘는 심각한 사안이 될 수 있는 만큼 털 건 확실히 털고 가야 할 것이다.
문 대통령은 5대 원칙의 구체적인 현실 기준을 마련하라고 청와대에 지시했는데, 이는 '셀프 검증'이라는 비판 소지가 있다. 차라리 국회 운영위 같은 곳에서 여야가 함께 만들어 달라고 부탁하는 게 나을 것이다.