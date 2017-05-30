Hyundai E&C opens center in Vietnam to train youth

Hyundai Engineering and Construction opens its second Dream Center campus in Vietnam. [HYUNDAI E&C]

Hyundai Engineering and Construction, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, has established a second Dream Center campus in Vietnam to provide vocational training for local youth.Students will receive instruction on piping design, welding and other practical skills required for the construction of factories and power plants. Hyundai E&C plans to donate 20 different kinds of equipment, including large cranes and specialized welding machines, to aid in teaching.Hyundai opened its first Dream Center in Vietnam in 2016 as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility campaign to improve construction safety awareness in the country. It was jointly established by Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Motor at the Hanoi Industrial Vocational College and offers a curriculum on car maintenance and construction safety.In contrast, the new center will be operated independently by Hyundai E&C for the first time. The company plans to hire graduates who complete coursework from both centers and dispatch them to construction sites in Vietnam and neighboring countries.After the second campus opened in Vietnam, Lee Seok-hong, director of research and development at Hyundai E&C, delivered a seminar on sustainable R&D and Hyundai’s efforts to contribute to the development of the construction industry in Vietnam.Hyundai Motor Group has been building Dream Centers in developing countries around the world to share the company’s expertise with budding engineers. They are part of Hyundai’s efforts to create shared value and provide job opportunities to graduates in developing countries.The first center was established in Ghana in 2013 as a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the government agency that provides international aid. A second center was built in Indonesia in 2014 and a third in Cambodia in 2015.“We will continue our endeavor to turn our social contribution project at Hyundai E&C into our signature global CSR program,” a company spokesperson said, “and empower the youth in Vietnam to acquire necessary skills through the training programs offered at our centers and encourage mutual improvement with the community.”BY LEE CHAE-WON [lee.chaewon@joongang.co.kr]