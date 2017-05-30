Reversing course

Water flows through the Gongju weir on the Geum River in South Chungcheong on Friday. The government will open up six out of 16 weirs built under the Lee Myung-bak administration’s four-rivers restoration project starting this Thursday. The decision was made after environmentalists blamed the weirs for greater algal blooms in the summer. The government chose to open up six weirs that were experiencing particularly heavy algal blooms but also made sure opening them would not affect water supply to nearby farms and households. [YONHAP]