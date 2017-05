Park Eun-joo, one of the top four finalists of JTBC’s Top of Muscle competition, is trying out Smart Fit, a workout platform based on artificial intelligence, at COEX, southern Seoul, on Monday. Developed by the local start-up Qlab, Smart Fit provides a one-on-one fitness class tailored to the user’s physical status. Movements are demonstrated by a character inside the screen. [YONHAP]