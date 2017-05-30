Moon names four cabinet ministers

Kim Boo-kyum, Do Jong-hwan, Kim Hyun-mee, Kim Young-choon

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday named four lawmakers of the ruling party as cabinet ministers.Rep. Kim Boo-kyum was nominated as the interior minister, Park Soo-hyun, presidential spokesman, said. Rep. Do Jong-hwan was nominated as the minister of culture, sports and tourism; Rep. Kim Hyun-mee was selected to head the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Rep. Kim Young-choon was named to head the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.The nominees must undergo confirmation hearings, though their appointments do not require the National Assembly’s approval.BY SER MYO-JA [ser.myoja@joongang.co.kr]