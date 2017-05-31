Eddie Kim announces new single

Eddie Kim is set to make a comeback in June, with a self-written song that will be released in coming weeks.A source said, “Eddie Kim has finalized his comeback in June, and is currently wrapping up his album. It will be released in mid-June, at the latest.”The album is his first since “My Lips like Warm Coffee” was released in April 2016.However, he has not been taking time off from singing, as he provide songs for multiple drama soundtracks including “Love in the Moonlight,” “Entourage” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”Due to his numerous collaboration projects with revered producer Yoon Jong-shin, Kim is often jokingly referred to as “Yoon’s slave.”Eddie Kim debuted in 2014 after a strong showing on audition program “Superstar K4,” and has gone on to release hit songs such as “2 Years Apart” and “The Manual.”By Kim Jung-kyoon