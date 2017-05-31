Lee Byung-hun cast in ‘Radiance’

Actor Lee Byung-hun has been cast in the upcoming Hollywood film “Radiance.”According to multiple sources, Lee has negotiated a deal with the production company behind the film, Mandate Pictures, and is waiting for other actors to be cast.The film is an action flick, focusing on the first lady of the United States going to war against a terrorist organization that kidnapped her son. Lee will play the leader of the terrorist organization.A source said, “Mandate Pictures met with Lee through last year’s movie “Misconduct,” and has built a bond of trust since then.However, Lee’s agency BH Entertainment was cautious to say Lee’s appearance was confirmed. “It is true that Lee was offered a role but nothing is confirmed yet. We’ll have to see the castings of other actors [for the movie].”The movie will be directed by Patrick Lussier. Lussier wrote the screenplay for “Terminator Genisys,” in which Lee played T-1000.Lee, already a top actor in Korea, debuted in Hollywood in 2009 with “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and went on to play important roles in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013) and “The Magnificent Seven” among others.By Kim Jung-kyoon