2017.5.31 Ticket

“Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” a Korean play based on the German song of the same name, by playwright Kim Jae-yeop attempts to question the status quo of German and Korean society from the perspective of refugees and immigrants. See THEATER, below. [DOOSAN ART CENTER]

MUSICJamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumJune 17-18: Shinhwa is hosting a concert to celebrate their 19th anniversary as a group. Debuting in 1998, Shinhwa is one of the longest running boy bands in the history of K-pop. Their latest album, “13th Unchanging-Touch” was released in January.The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Korea University, Hwajeong StadiumJune 2-4, 9-11: One of K-pop’s biggest boy bands, 2PM, is hosting a string of concerts for fans. The JYP Entertainment group, known for hits like “10 Points Out of 10” and “Again & Again,” is returning to the stage with Jun.K, who is now fully recovered from injuries sustained during their previous concert series.The group confirmed that all six members will participate.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays, 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 110,000 won ($97.82).Anam Station, line No. 6, exit 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 3: At this performance, pieces that represent the life of Vladimir Horowitz (1903-89), who is known as one of the greatest pianists of all time, will be performed. Particularly special stories about his life will be narrated by music commentator Kim Moon-kyoung.Along with the Korea Coop Orchestra, conductor Christian Schumann, pianists Lee Dae-wook, Cho Jae-hyuk and Alexander Sinchuk will also be on stage.The performance starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 4: Founded in 1918 in the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, this orchestra is known for its energy and has developed into one of the most renowned orchestras in the country.Conductor David Afkham, who is also the Principal Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, and violinist Ray Chen, who has performed on the televised Nobel Prize Concert for Nobel Laureates, will be on stage.Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, Chen has appeared with leading orchestras around the world such as the London Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra.This orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.5.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 180,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Olympic Park, Olympic HallJune 10-11: One of the most powerful R&B female vocalists in Korea, known for her heartbreaking and sorrowful voice, Gummy is having a national tour with her fifth album, which is being released next month.This is her fifth full-length album, following “Comfort” released in 2008. R&B rapper Gil is in charge of the producer on the album.After her concert in Seoul the tour will move around the country including shows in Daejeon, Daegu, Gwangju and Busan.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 121,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble DITTO, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition), cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han, winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition, will perform. Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, the Taiwanese American pianist, will also take part.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 27: Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek is collaborating with Gautier Capucon, a popular cellist from France. After Lim and Capucon’s incredible collaboration in 2010 at the Ditto Festival, they are back again for the 10th anniversary of Ditto, a classical ensemble.Along with Beethoven’s “7 Variations on ‘Bei Maennern, welche Liebe fuehlen,’” and Brahms’s “Cello Sonata No. 1, Op. 38,” Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata, Op. 19” will be performed in the second part of the program.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterTo June 11: The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater is staging the historical musical “The Secret Envoy,” which centers around three secret envoys deployed to The Hague in 1907.Due to the deployment, King Gojong was dethroned and the Korean Empire dissolved. The envoys ended up having no home country to return to.The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterJune 16 to Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance. She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Doosan Art Center, Space 111To June 17: Inspired from the German song about the freedom of thought “Die Gedanken sind frei,” this play by Kim Jae-yeop takes from his experience of living in Berlin for a year. Kim questions the status quo of the German and Korean society from the perspective of refugees, immigrants and other citizens based on his diaries he wrote and interviews he conducted.The play is about Jae-yeop, who wants to run away from the slump his work has put him in and decides to fly to Berlin by himself. As he immerses himself in the beautiful culture and art in Berlin, he finds another side of him.The play starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Jongno 5-ga Station, line No.1, exit 5D Cube Art CenterTo July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively young actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB.Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 23: This concert is the ultimate tango experience. The show will include pieces from Astor Piazzolla (1921-92,) a legendary Argentinian tango composer and bandoneon (a square-built button accordion) player who left traditional Latin American tango bands in 1955 to create a new style of tango which blends elements of jazz and classical music, called Nuevo tango.A Japanese tango band called Cuatrocientos, which includes violin, piano, bass and bandoneon players who have toured Argentina and North America, will perform songs from Piazzolla, including “Libertango,” “Oblivion,” “Adios Nonino” and “Por Una Cabezza.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 35,000 won to 75,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCENational Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterJune 3-10: The National Changgeuk Company’s sell-out performance of “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is coming back two years after its successful premiere. This changgeuk (Korean traditional opera) performance, based on the renowned play of the same title, is a stunning collaboration with Korean-Japanese writer and director Chong Wishing.The innovative music for the changgeuk has been created by Kim Sung-kook, a professor of traditional arts at Chung-Ang University and the director of the Chung-Ang Traditional Orchestra.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop.FESTIVALOlympic StadiumJune 10-11: Started in Florida in 1998, the internationally popular EDM music festival is back in Korea for its sixth year, featuring the hottest artists such as Dynamic Duo, Klingande, Tez Cadey, and the Australian/British band Pendulum.Some of the biggest names and DJs in EDM such as Steve Angello, Tiesto, and Alesso will also join the stage.Hardwell, who was voted one of the top 100 DJs by the British music magazine DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will also be on stage.Tickets to the Ultra Music Festival Korea are available at Hana Ticket (www.hanaticket.com) or through festival’s official website (umfkorea.com/tickets).Ticekts range from 120,000 won to 210,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Most of the tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.