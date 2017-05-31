Sports Briefs

BASEBALLChoo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers hit his sixth home run of the season during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Arlington Globe Park in Texas on Monday. But despite Choo’s outstanding performance, the Rangers lost 10-8.Choo was on the field as the Rangers’ first batter and right fielder. While the Rangers were down 10-7 in the eighth inning, Choo hit a solo home run, 131 meters in distance, over the right fence against the Ray’s relief pitcher, Jose De Leon.Throughout the game Choo was two-for-four with three RBIs and scored two runs, including a home run. With that, Choo’s batting average for the season improved from 2.248 to 0.255.The KBO finalized a total of 120 nominees, 12 per team, to pick the best 12 that will be participating at the 2017 Tire Bank KBO All-Star game on Tuesday.Of the nominees, Lee Seung-yuop of the Samsung Lions is the one to look for, as this will be the last time for Lee to be on the All-Star team. Throughout Lee’s career, he has participated in 11 All-Star games and since he is 40 years old, once he gets selected to the All-Star team this year, he will replace Lee Ho-jun of the NC Dino’s record of being the oldest player to be playing in the event.The fan vote will start from June 5 through June 26, and the team will be selected based on 70 percent fan votes and 30 percent votes from the players. The All-Star game is scheduled to be played at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on July 15.By Kang Yoo-rimFOOTBALLKorean midfielder Lee Myung-joo is expected to leave his United Arab Emirates (UAE) side and return home to continue his club career.Local reports said Tuesday the 27-year-old midfielder will not re-sign with Al Ain. The second leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League round of 16 series against Esteghlal on Monday was Lee’s last match. And Lee went out in style, scoring a goal and setting up another in Al Ain’s 6-1 victory at home, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. He was selected as the club’s Man of the Match, as Al Ain moved on to the quarterfinals on 6-2 aggregate.Yonhap