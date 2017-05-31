BMW opens distribution center

BMW Korea opened a Regional Distribution Center in Anseong, Gyeonggi, that is three times bigger than its previous one. [BMW KOREA]

ANSEONG, Gyeonggi - Comprising six buildings on a site that’s six times the size of a soccer field, BMW’s newest Regional Distribution Center (RDC) just south of Seoul is poised to allow quicker repair services for Korean customers.The center, which opened Tuesday an hour’s drive from central Seoul, is BMW’s second biggest logistics and distribution site after its headquarters in Germany.The automotive company invested 130 billion won ($115.6 million) in the project. The Anseong RDC is built on land that measures 57,103 square meters (14.11 acres), which is three times bigger than its previous Icheon operation in Gyeonggi. It is able to store 86,000 auto parts while its previous branch stored some 35,000.“The Anseong BMW RDC will enable quick and premium customer services by delivering necessary auto parts to all corners of Korea through enhanced logistics system and bigger storage size,” Kim Hyo-joon, CEO of BMW Korea said at an opening event on Tuesday.“BMW holds some 370,000 customers in Korea,” Kim added.The logistics complex includes a main storage building equipped with 12 docks for receiving and shipping orders. It also has four extended docks. The automaker said its systemized docking infrastructure will enable the handling of orders three times faster than before.Anseong is strategically located less than an hour by car from both Incheon International Airport and Pyeongtaek Port, which receives auto parts from overseas that are not available in Korea.The distribution center’s light system is installed with motion sensors, which enable automatic control of the light system. The automaker said it will save up to 40 percent on energy usage.In the employee working environment, BMW Korea said the center’s floor used what’s called Dustfree material which prevents dust from clinging to the concrete floor.BMW Korea said it expects 600 direct or indirect employment opportunities as a result of the new center. There are seven subcontractors involved in the operation of the new distribution center.The German carmaker has shown a keen interest in the Korean market.BMW spent 77 billion won in building the automaker’s first-ever driving center in Korea in 2014 where visitors can experience tracks, a showroom, restaurants and lifestyle shops.“[The new RDC] shows BMW’s definite commitment to the Korean market,” Wolfgang Baumann, vice president of BMW’s Parts Logistics Management said at the opening.Baumann added the new logistics center will be able to deliver some 2 million auto parts to dealerships and customers every year.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]