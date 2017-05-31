Samsung SDI finishes plant for EV batteries in Hungary

Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said Tuesday it completed the construction of a battery production line for electronic vehicles (EVs) in Hungary, whose official operation is slated for the second quarter of 2018.The factory, which is 330,000 square meters (81.5 acres) with an annual production capacity of 50,000 EVs, is 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Budapest.The factory produced plasma display panels from 2001 to 2014 but was renovated in line with Samsung SDI’s change of business portfolio.YONHAP