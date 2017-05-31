A fridge lined with porcelain

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest refrigerator, the Chef Collection Porcelain, at the Horim Arts Center in southern Seoul on Tuesday. The company says it used porcelain for the interior to help keep food as fresh as possible. Samsung’s team of designers spent two years traveling through seven countries to find the best material for the porcelain. The material for the interior, which the company claims is bulletproof, was sourced from China and the United Kingdom. The fridge, which comes in a single color called “honed black,” costs 14.99 million won ($13,330). [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]