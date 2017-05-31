A drone that fits in your palm

Moon Tae-hyun, country head of DJI Korea, demonstrates the Chinese drone manufacturer’s latest model, Spark, at the DJI Arena in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday. With a body smaller than the size of a palm, Spark can move and take pictures according to hand movements or body gestures. The product weighs 300 grams (10.6 ounces), lighter than a soda can, and is capable of traveling up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour. DJI launched pre-orders for the product Tuesday and said deliveries will start in mid-June. Spark is priced at 620,000 won ($551.06), including extra propellers and a USB cable for charging the battery. [DJI KOREA]