Starbucks Korea on Tuesday donated 200 million won ($178,000) to a project to restore the Legation of Korea building in Washington, D.C. A ceremony held at Deoksu Palace in central Seoul was attended by Starbucks Korea CEO Lee Seock-koo, second from left; Ji Gong-gil, head director of the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation, third from left; and Na Sun-hwa, head of the Cultural Heritage Foundation, fourth from left. [STARBUCKS KOREA]