Lone wolves among us (국문)

He was a 22-year-old college student from Manchester. Salman Ramadan Abedi also was the suicide bomber who detonated an explosive device at Manchester Arena. His parents were refugees from Libya, fleeing a dictatorship, and Abedi was born in Manchester. His parents returned to Libya, but he remained in the United Kingdom with his brother. A fan of Manchester United, he studied business management in college and has registered for the next semester.
U.K. authorities are investigating Abedi’s involvement with a terrorist network. His younger brother reportedly said the two were members of Islamic State, an armed extremist group. There are testimonies that Abedi expressed hate when he heard preaching criticizing IS at a mosque. However, it is unclear how a young man who lived in the U.K. for more than 20 years decided to kill innocent people with a suicide bomb.
Lone wolves, a metaphor for self-radicalized terrorists, are on the rise. Khalid Massod, who drove a car into pedestrians near the British Parliament in London in March, was born in England. The attackers that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 were born and raised in France and Belgium. When a terrorist attack occurs, such as the truck ramming through people in Nice, France, in July 2015, IS claims responsibility. But the direct connection is often not confirmed.
It is strange that the Western world does not investigate why people who grew up in the West commit terror attacks. One of the two perpetrators of the 2015 San Bernardino attack was born in the United States and attended California State University. While calls for additional strikes on IS and reinforcement on gun control were raised, it was not studied how a U.S. citizen who lived and was educated in the United States for decades engaged in a mass shooting.
Terror attacks seem to have left the hands of IS. Experts say that young Muslims become lone wolves because they struggle with identity crises and isolation as immigrants in Western society. With the advancement of information and communication technology, their sense of isolation leads to them building homemade bombs. Abedi’s younger sister said he became interested in extremist groups after his Libyan British friend Abdul Wahab Hafidah was run over by a car and stabbed fatally. His family also said he was discontent with the government being insensitive to the death of people from immigrant families.
With more than 20,000 potential Jihadists in the U.K. alone, strikes on IS won’t be enough to prevent terrorist attacks. In the U.S., schools served the role of nurturing Americans, but pragmatic education focusing on grades and employment resulted in deterioration of citizenship education. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and Britain’s secession from the EU won’t prevent homegrown terrorism.
Instead, teaching a sense of duty for diverse social members, rules of democracy, and ways to close the differences in opinions through talks from a young age can be the answer. The lone wolves that put society in danger feed on hatred and anger.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 30, Page 34
*The author is a London correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
22살 맨체스터 토박이 대학생. 영국 맨체스터 공연장 자살폭탄 테러범 살만 아베디의 신상이다. 그의 부모는 독재를 피해 영국으로 망명한 리비아 출신이지만 아베디는 맨체스터에서 태어났다. 부모는 리비아로 돌아갔지만 그와 형은 영국에 남았다. 맨체스터 유나이티드의 팬이었고 대학에서 경영학을 공부한 것으로 알려진 그는 다음 학기에도 등록했었다고 한다.
영국 수사당국은 아베디의 테러네트워크 연루 가능성을 조사 중이다. 아베디의 동생 하심은 형과 자신이 극단주의 무장세력 이슬람국가(IS)의 조직인이라고 말했다는 보도가 나왔다. 이슬람 사원에서 아베디가 IS를 비판하는 설교를 듣다 증오하는 표정을 보였다는 증언도 나왔다. 하지만 영국에서 20년 이상을 살아온 청년이 무고한 시민을 상대로 무차별 공격에 나선 배경은 파악되지 않고 있다.
자생적 테러리스트를 의미하는 ‘외로운 늑대'는 늘고 있다. 지난 3월 영국 의사당 인근에서 차량 돌진 테러를 한 칼리드 마수드도 영국 태생이다. 2015년 프랑스 파리에서 130명의 목숨을 잃게 한 북아프리카계 청년들도 프랑스와 벨기에에서 나고 자랐다. 지난해 7월 프랑스 니스 트럭 돌진 공격 등 테러가 발생하면 IS가 배후를 자처하고 나서지만 연계 여부가 확인된 경우는 많지 않다.
의아한 것은 서방 세계가 왜 자신들의 나라에서 자란 이들이 테러에 나서는지에 대해 심각하게 따져보지 않는다는 점이다. 2015년 미국 샌버나디노 총기 난사 사건의 범인 두 명 중 한 명은 미국에서 태어나 캘리포니아주립대학까지 다닌 토박이였다. 당시 IS에 대한 추가 공습 요구와 국내 총기 규제 강화 목소리가 나왔지만 20년 가까이 정규 교육을 이수하고 터전을 닦아온 시민이 조국에 총을 들이댄 배경은 고찰되지 못했다.
테러는 IS의 손을 떠났다는 평가를 받고 있다. 전문가들은 이슬람 청년들이 외로운 늑대가 되는 이유로 서방 국가에서 느끼는 정체성의 혼란과 이민자로서의 고립감을 꼽는다. 정보통신기술의 발달에 따라 이런 고립감이 사제폭탄 제조로 이어지고 있다. 맨체스터 테러범 아베디의 여동생은 지난해 5월 리비아계 영국인인 친구 압둘 와하브 하피다흐가 차에 치인 뒤 흉기에 찔려 사망한 이후 아베디가 급진주의 단체에 관심을 갖기 시작했다고 말했다. 정부가 이민 가정 출신의 죽음에 대해 무신경하다고 불만을 터뜨렸다는 가족의 얘기도 전해졌다.
영국에서만 잠재 지하디스트가 2만 명이 넘는 마당에 IS를 향한 무력 공격을 하더라도 테러는 막기 어렵다. 미국에서는 학교가 ‘미국인'을 양성하는 역할을 해왔으나 성적과 취업을 위한 실용적 교육 풍토가 퍼지면서 기능이 쇠퇴하고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 유럽연합을 탈퇴하는 영국처럼 이민자를 규제한다고 자생적 테러가 막아지지 않는다. 오히려 다채로운 사회 구성원이 서로에 대해 갖는 의무와 민주주의의 규범들, 의견 차이를 대화로 풀어나가는 방법을 어렸을 때부터 시민들에게 가르치고 뿌리내리게 하는 게 대책일 지 모른다. 사회를 위험에 빠뜨리는 늑대는 우리 안의 미움과 증오로 자란다.
김성탁 런던특파원