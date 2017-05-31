Time to fight a drought (국문)
4대 강 보 개방… 가뭄 대책 지혜도 모아야 한다
May 31,2017
This year has been exceptionally dry. Only 161.1 millimeters (6.34 inches) of precipitation has fallen so far this year, which is 56 percent of the average amount of 292.7 mm. This month, only 21.9 millimeters of rainfall has fallen, 30 percent below the average. Farmers in Gyeonggyi and Chungcheong provinces are facing troubles due to a critical lack of water for rice crops. Weather authorities predict that rain will be scarce next month too, which could disrupt rice-planting season.
The government announced it was opening six weirs along the four major rivers — four along the Nakdong River and one each on Geum River and Youngsan River. The decision was based on President Moon Jae-in blaming the weirs, which had been built as part of the ambitious four-rivers restoration project of former President Lee Myung-bak, for seasonal algae blooming. The government said it will gradually open dam gates depending on the need for water for farmers. The opening will reduce the water level at Gangjeong-Goryeong reservoir by 1.25 meters and at Gongju by 20 centimeters.
Experts claim the slight opening would hardly help to combat algae growth. They advise that actions should be taken on scientific grounds instead of a kneejerk response to orders from the president.
Some areas heavily depend on the reservoir. Residents in Gongju get their water from the dam on the Geum River. The government should conduct studies in consideration of the damage to residents.
Water is crucial to our lives. We must draw wisdom to fight drought through revisiting the four-rivers restoration project. The Boryeong Dam on the Geum River is one example. South Chungcheong Governor An Hee-jung asked for help to construct a waterway tunnel when the dam ran out of waters two years ago to solve water supply shortage problem for residents. The central and local governments must join forces to come up with wisdom to solve the conflicts of environmental and water supply issues.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 30, Page 34
가뭄이 극심하다. 올 들어 전국 평균 누적 강수량은 161.1㎜로 평년(292.7㎜)의 56% 수준에 그쳤다. 특히 모내기가 본격화한 이달의 강수량은 21.9㎜로 평년의 30% 밑으로 떨어졌다. 경기·충청 일부 지역에선 모내기에 차질이 빚어져 농민들이 발을 구른다. 기상청은 다음달까지 가뭄이 이어질 것으로 보고 있다.
이런 상황에서 정부가 어제 4대 강 6곳의 보(洑) 개방을 최종 확정했다. 다음달 1일부터 강정고령보·달성보 등 낙동강 4개 보와 금강 공주보, 영산강 죽산보 수문을 열겠다는 것이다. 문재인 대통령의 업무지시(22일) 후 일주일 만에 나온 수질 개선 조치다. 정부는 “모내기철 농업용수 이용에 지장이 없도록 점진적으로 개방 수위를 조절하겠다”고 밝혔다. 수위가 19.5m로 가장 높은 강정고령보는 1.25m, 수위가 8.75m인 공주보는 0.2m 얕아진다.
하지만 전문가들은 어정쩡하게 수문을 열면 ‘녹조 라테’를 잡기 어렵다고 지적한다. 아까운 물만 흘려보낼 뿐 유속이 느려 바닥층 무산소층을 걸러내지 못한다는 것이다. 대통령 지시라고 과속하지 말고 수량과 생태계 영향을 감안해 과학적으로 판단해야 한다는 제안이다.
물론 보 개방과 가뭄 피해가 직접적인 연관성이 없는 지역도 있다. 그럼에도 수질 보호와 수량 확보라는 두 가치의 충돌은 여전하다. 공주보가 대표적이다. 금강물을 끌어다 쓰는 공주 지역 주민들은 수량이 줄면 양수장이 무용지물이 될 것을 걱정한다. 양수장 취수구 높이가 8.5m인데 가뭄에 보까지 열면 취수구가 수면 위로 드러날 것이란 얘기다. 정부는 주민들의 하소연을 외면하지 말고 실태를 조사해 보기 바란다.
물은 소중한 우리의 천연자원이다. 4대 강 문제를 계기로 가뭄 극복 지혜도 다시 모아야 한다. 금강 백제보에서 물을 끌어오는 보령댐 도수로가 그 모델이다. 안희정 충남지사는 2년 전 보렴댐이 바닥을 드러내자 정부에 도수로 건설 지원을 긴급 요청해 마침내 주민들의 물 걱정을 없앴다. 강을 환경과 수자원의 가치로 융합한 중앙정부와 충남도의 협수(協水)·소통의 성과물 아닌가.