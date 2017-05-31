Qualifications are key (국문)

The Moon Jae-in administration’s top positions will likely be filled by a large number of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers. After his nomination of former South Jeolla Gov. Lee Nak-yon as prime minister was expected to pass the confirmation procedure, Moon announced picks for other top posts in the administration. Recommended by the ruling party, the new faces reflect the president’s pursuit of regional and gender balances for his cabinet as promised.
But political analysts believe Moon was most concerned about recruiting people who could be confirmed by the National Assembly. Many were incumbent lawmakers who have already undergone public scrutiny in past elections. Second, they are easily approved by the legislature thanks to their long-standing connections with other lawmakers. Moon underscored a need to govern the nation through cooperation with the National Assembly, which suggests more lawmakers will be nominated as ministers down the road.
Public reaction is not so bad. If the new liberal government wants to push a strong reform drive from the outset, political heavyweights from the ruling camp will surely do better than amateurs. Also, there is a need for the president to find effective mediators when he tries to communicate with the legislature in governing the country. We don’t find reasons to oppose his appointments, especially given a critical lack of political sense and harmony with the legislature seen in the last administration.
But there are concerns. If lawmakers representing their own districts work for the government, they can neglect their original obligations as legislators. If those lawmakers use their new positions as a means to expand their political footprints, it can only backfire. Korea’s political landscape is already overshadowed by populism as clearly seen in the lead-up to the May 9 presidential election.
The public does not like Moon giving top positions out as rewards. Ruling parties consider ministerial positions as trophies. In the Park Geun-hye administration, as many as seven lawmakers from the ruling party were appointed ministers at a time, which caused the party to become subordinate to the administration. That was a classic example of the bad practices the new president is eager to end.
When Moon really wants to put politicians in top government positions, it should be confined to those areas that require political senses and skills. If not, the new administration cannot avoid public criticism. The president must keep that in mind.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 31, Page 30
청문회 의식한 고충 있겠지만
원칙 없인 포퓰리즘은 경계 대상
전문 분야와 적재적소 지켜져야
문재인 정부의 초대 내각에 여당인 더불어민주당 의원들이 대거 지명됐다. 김부겸·김현미·김영춘·도종환 의원 등이다. 문재인 대통령은 어제 이낙연 국무총리 후보자에 대한 국회 인준안이 통과 쪽으로 가닥이 잡히자 추가 장관 인선안을 발표했다. 여당 추천 절차를 거친 발탁인 만큼 민주당 정부란 상징성이 확인됐다. 여기에다 지역과 여성 배려 등을 고려한 다목적 의미가 담겼다.
하지만 내각 인선이 검증 과정에서 꼬이자 인사청문회 통과 등을 염두에 두고 '의원 입각'을 선택했다는 평가도 있다. 현직 국회의원은 선거를 통해 일차적으로 국민 검증을 받은 데다 동료 의원으로 국회에서 얼굴을 맞대 청문 과정에서 우호적 분위기가 형성되기 때문이다. 또 의원 입각은 국회와의 협치를 강조한 문 대통령의 국정운영 기조와도 맥락을 같이한다. 이에 따라 의원 입각이 이번 한 번으로 끝나지 않고 2차 의원 입각으로 이어질 거란 관측이 나온다.
이번 의원 입각에는 일단 기대하는 목소리가 높다. 새 정부 출범 초기 개혁 드라이브를 강도 높게 추진하려면 여권의 중량감 있는 의원을 이른바 실세 장관으로 임명하는 게 부처 장악에 도움이 되기 때문이다. 여기에다 대통령이 국회를 중심으로 여야 정당과 소통하려면 중매에 나설 인물이 필요한 것도 사실이다. 전임 박근혜 정부의 맹점으로 지목돼온 정무 감각 미흡과 소통 부족을 해소하는 차원에서의 정치인 입각이라면 굳이 반대할 이유는 없다.
하지만 높은 기대와 함께 깊은 우려도 지우기 어렵다. 원칙적으로 지역구 의원들이 입각해 의원직을 제대로 수행하지 않는 건 '의원 직무의 성실한 수행'을 위배하는 일이다. 해당 정치인들이 국정 수행에 전념하기보다 장관 자리를 정치적 입지를 넓히는 징검다리로 삼는 부작용도 따져봐야 한다. 가뜩이나 대선 과정을 거치며 정치권의 포퓰리즘이 도를 넘었다는 개탄이 나오는 마당이다. 집권당 내에서 나름대로 입김을 발휘하는 실세 의원들이 행정부로 진출할 경우 행정의 정치화가 현실화될 수 있어 걱정이다.
여러 정권을 거치며 의원 입각을 보는 국민 인식엔 변화가 있다. 장관직을 전리품으로 여기는 집권당 풍토에는 여론이 부정적인 게 사실이다. 집권당 원내대표가 줄줄이 입각하고 장관 7명이 출마를 위해 한꺼번에 정부를 떠나는 등 정부와 국회의 경계가 무너져 여당이 청와대의 부속 기관쯤으로 전락한 게 불과 얼마 전인 박근혜 정권의 '적폐'였다. 그런 만큼 정치인 출신 장관 임명엔 엄격한 전제가 따라야 한다. 논공행상 차원이어선 국민 동의를 얻기 어렵다.
정치인이란 이유만으로 내각에 기용 못할 이유는 없다. 하지만 정치인이 더 잘할 수 있는 분야와 그렇지 않은 분야는 구분할 필요가 있다. 정치인 기용은 대내외 소통 또는 정치적 감각과 수완이 필요한 분야에 국한되는 게 옳다. 뚜렷한 원칙 없이 정치인 기용만 늘어나면 포퓰리즘 내각으로 흐르기 쉽다. 특히 전문적인 행정과 지식이 필요한 자리에 비전문가인 정치인을 앉히는 것은 경계해야 한다. 무엇보다 적재적소라는 인사의 대원칙은 반드시 지켜져야 한다.