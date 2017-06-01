Sports Briefs

BASKETBALLTwo-time National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Stephen Curry will visit South Korea this summer as part of his Asian corporate tour, officials said Wednesday.Athletics apparels brand Under Armour will bring Curry, All-Star guard for the Golden State Warriors, to South Korea from July 26 to 28. The summer’s Asian tour will see Curry travel to three Chinese cities, Beijing, Chengdu and Hangzhou, before arriving in Seoul.Curry will hold clinics for young players and take part in a 3-on-3 game here. His younger brother, Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks, will accompany him on the tour.The sharp-shooting guard was voted the NBA’s regular season MVP in 2014-2015, and again in 2015-2016 seasons. In 2015, he led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years. He holds the record for most three-point field goals made in a season with 402, set during the 2015-2016 season.The Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the third straight season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 is Thursday. YonhapBASEBALLChoo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers hit another solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Arlington Globe Life Park in Texas on Tuesday. Unlike the previous day where the Rangers lost, this time, Choo’s home run helped the team win 9-5.Choo’s seventh home run of the season came in early in the game, at the end of first. He hit off of Matt Andriese’s four-seam fastball coming at a speed of 145 kilometers (90 miles) per hour over the center fence. During the game, Choo was the Rangers’ first batter and right fielder. Aside from a home run, Choo continued to get on base for 13 consecutive games. Choo’s batting average is now at 0.279.GOLFThe CJ Cup @Nine Bridges, which is the first PGA tour event expected to be played in Korea from October 19 to 22, may have up to 20 Korean players participating.The CJ group announced on Wednesday that in the limited field of 78 players, the top 60 players from the FedEx Cup points standing will be given priority for the event. Aside from the FedEx Cup points standing, the top three Korean players in the world will be invited to play in the event.CJ, the host, will be providing eight players under sponsor exemption. There are various options for the KPGA players to play in the event, such as the player ranked 1st in the Genesis money list, the winner of the KPGA Championship in June, the winner of the Genesis Championship in September and the top three players on the Genesis Point ranking.By Kang Yoo-rim