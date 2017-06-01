Refining job commitments (국문)

“Lately, government jobs are not popular among young Japanese people. Private companies are competing to hire them,” a Japanese embassy official told me about the labor shortage in Japan. Ninety-seven percent of college graduates find a job upon graduation. It is completely different from Korea, where adding 810,000 public jobs was a major campaign promise that is about to be implemented.
But scars still remain in the spring of Japan’s labor market. The young people who were looking for jobs after the bursts of economic bubbles since the 1990s are the “lost generations.” Youth unemployment surged as a result of restructuring and low growth and increased to double digits in 2003. It was the time when new terms like “NEET,” not in education, employment or training, and “freeter” to described the underemployed, were coined. Twenty years have passed, and youth unemployment has fallen to 4 percent now. However, many of the “lost generations,” now in their mid- to late-40s still are unstable. They have been alienated from the regular labor market.
Perhaps, Korea’s unemployment problem will gradually be resolved, as the youth population of Korea is decreasing faster than that of Japan. But the Korean version of lost generations will remain a burden to the society. So President Moon Jae-in’s drastic policy promises are convincing and meaningful. On the argument that all problems can be solved in the market, John Maynard Keynes said, “In the long run, we are all dead.”
In order to accomplish the good intention of Moon’s promise, it is necessary to implement detailed policies. But as the new administration is established without a transition team, we have yet to see the process. Fortunately, the Blue House secretary of jobs is working with competent officials from each ministry.
What needs to be refined urgently is the number, 810,000. Numbers are magical and stick in the memories of voters. But when a number becomes a policy, it can turn into a dogma. Moreover, the original writer of the policy explained the number is not precise. The average public employment of OECD countries is 21 percent, and Korea’s public sector employs only 7 percent. To increase to half of the OECD average, we need to increase public employment 3 percent, which translates into 810,000 jobs. While “half of the average” is a desperate goal, it is not a precise or detailed number for a policy that requires taxpayers’ money.
Also, the gaps in the promise need to be filled, most notably the public sector reform. While the public sector employs 7 percent of jobs in Korea, it takes 18 percent of the total wages of workers. As a priming water in the public employment, the holes in the leaking jar need to be closed. Only then, we won’t be left with people studying for public service examinations in Noryangjin five years later.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 31, Page 30
*The author is a deputy business and industry news editor of JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
“요즘 일본 청년들 사이에선 공무원이 영 인기가 없어요. 민간에서 경쟁적으로 모셔가니….”
얼마 전 만난 주한 일본대사관 관계자는 일본의 ‘구인난’ 실태를 이렇게 전했다. 대학 졸업자의 취업률이 97%라니 그럴 만도 하다. 대선에서 ‘공공 일자리 81만 개’가 대표 공약이 되고, 곧 실행을 앞두고 있는 우리와는 사정이 영 딴판이다.
‘봄날’을 맞은 일본 고용시장에도 여전히 상흔은 남아 있다. 버블 붕괴기인 1990년대 이후 취업시장에 나선 젊은이들, 즉 ‘잃어버린 세대’다. 구조조정과 저성장의 충격으로 일본의 청년실업률이 급격히 오르더니 2003년 두 자릿수를 넘어섰다. ‘프리터족’ ‘니트족’ 등 신조어가 쏟아진 것도 그때였다. 20년의 시간이 흘러 일본의 청년실업률은 현재 4% 수준까지 떨어졌다. 하지만 40대 중후반을 지나고 있는 상당수 ‘잃어버린 세대’의 삶은 여전히 불안정하다. 오랜 기간 정규 노동시장에서 소외된 채로 지내다 보니 다시 진입하기가 어려워진 탓이다.
아마도 우리의 극심한 취업난도 시간이 가면 조금씩 풀릴 것이다. 일본보다도 빨리 청년 인구가 줄 테니 말이다. 문제는 ‘한국판 잃어버린 세대’가 굵은 나이테처럼 남아 두고두고 부담이 될 것이란 점이다. 그런 면에서 문재인 대통령이 내걸었던 파격적 공약의 취지는 납득이 간다. 길게 보면 모든 문제가 시장에서 풀린다는 주장에 케인스가 “장기적으로 보면 우리 모두는 죽는다”고 일갈했던 것과 맥락이 닿는다.
하지만 공약에 담긴 선의가 실현되려면 정교한 정책으로 진화하는 과정이 필수적이다. 거친 외형은 다듬고, 군데군데 뚫린 구멍은 채우고, 뒤섞인 본말은 바로잡아야 한다. 그런데 인수위원회 없이 출범한 탓인지 이 과정이 잘 안 보인다. 그나마 신설된 청와대 일자리수석실에 각 부처의 능력 있는 관료들이 속속 배치되고 있는 건 다행이다.
서둘러 다듬어야 할 건 81만 명이란 숫자다. 숫자는 마력이 강해 공약이 유권자들의 머리에 쏙쏙 들어오게 하는 효과가 있다. 하지만 정책이 되면 ‘도그마’로 변질될 위험이 크다. 게다가 ‘원작자’의 설명을 들어보면 그다지 정치하게 뽑아낸 숫자는 아니다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국의 평균 공공부문 고용비중이 21%인데 우리는 7% 남짓이다. “평균의 절반 수준이라도 맞추려면 3%포인트를 높여야 하고, 일자리 숫자로 환산하면 81만 개”라는 것이다. ‘절반 수준이라도’에는 간절함은 있지만 혈세를 투입하는 정책이 갖춰야 할 엄밀함이 없다.
공약에선 빠졌지만 채워 넣어야 할 것도 있다. 대표적인 게 공공부문 개혁이다. 공공부문은 일자리 숫자로는 전체의 7% 남짓이라지만 전체 근로자 보수에서 차지하는 비중은 18%가 넘는다. 공공부문에 ‘마중물’을 붓기 위해선 ‘구멍 난 독’도 고쳐야 한다. 5년 뒤 노량진 공시촌의 불야성만 남는 상황을 맞지 않기 위해서라도 말이다.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장