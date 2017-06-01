Long-term energy policy, please (국문)
탈(脫)원전 추진, 장기적 ‘전원믹스’ 현실 고려해야
June 01,2017
South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s plan to phase out of nuclear power has raised concerns about the country’s long-term power supply policy. During the campaign, Moon has vowed to halt construction of new reactors and set the stage to close down the 25 active reactor to make the number zero over the next 40 years. The existing reactors would have to be refurbished to ensure resilience against quakes and plants that have outlived their operational age would be disassembled. Governments around the world have been revisiting nuclear power policy after Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown in 2011.
But the steps need not be rushed. The planning advisory committee acting as the transition team for Moon’s new administration during a briefing by the Nuclear Security and Safety Commission (NSSC) told senior members from the state nuclear regulator to come up with a direction to phase out from the energy supply reliance on nuclear power as soon as possible.
But it is not up to the NSSC to decide closures of nuclear power plants, as it is an organization responsible for overseeing safety of their operation. It should be the industry and energy ministry that redesigns energy supply outline including what to do with nuclear plants. Regardless of what was promised during campaigning, the nuclear power exit plan should not be hurried.
Korea’s energy supply capacity is not enough considering the 4.4 percent average annual gain in demand and a blackout in 2011. The state has been increasing nuclear reactor capacity to lessen reliance on oil imports with price volatility. As result, nearly 70 percent of the power supply comes from fossil-fueled power stations and nuclear reactors. The structure cannot be fixed overnight, given the slow pace of renewable energy development.
A hasty transition could trigger a supply shortage, blackout, and spike in electricity bills. The government sets two-year energy supply plan based on outlook for 15-year supply capacity. The Swiss government also has envisioned a phase-out from nuclear power, but works against a timetable until the year 2050. Moon must come up with reasonable long-term plan in shifting the country’s energy supply source.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 1, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 탈(脫)원전 정책에 시동이 걸리면서 우려가 동시에 제기되고 있다. 문 대통령은 대선 과정에서 “신규 원전 전면 중단 및 40년 후 원전 제로 국가로의 탈원전 로드맵을 마련하겠다”고 공약했다. 설계 수명이 남은 원전은 내진을 보강하고 설계 수명이 다한 원전은 해체하겠다는 방향도 정해졌다. 원전은 2011년 동일본 대지진 때 후쿠시마 사태처럼 안전 문제가 있어 줄여나가기로 한 것이 세계적 추세라는 점에서 문재인 정부의 방향은 바람직하다.
하지만 너무 성급해서는 곤란하다. 그제 국정기획자문위원회는 원자력안전위원회로부터 업무 보고를 받으면서 “원안위는 원전 중심 발전의 단계적 폐기에 대해 어떤 입장을 가져갈 것인지 이른 시일 안에 분명한 방향을 정해주기 바란다”고 주문했다. 이런 접근은 좋은 취지에도 불구하고 적절성에 의문을 갖게 한다. 무엇보다 원전 폐기에 대한 논의 대상은 원안위가 아니라는 점이다. 원안위는 원전의 안전 운영을 책임진 기관이다. 원전 발전을 더 늘일지 줄일지에 대한 결정은 국가 전체의 전력수급을 책임진 산업자원부가 중심을 잡아 해나가야 할 일이다. 문 대통령이 신규 원전 전면 중단을 공약했지만 쇠뿔을 단김에 빼듯 바로 실행할 문제가 아니라는 얘기다.
국내 에너지 공급능력은 연평균 4.4%의 전력수요 증가와 2011년의 대규모 블랙아웃 사태를 고려할 때 여유롭지 않다. 정부는 이런 상황에 맞춰 가격 불안이 심한 석유를 줄이면서 전력 공급 능력을 확충해왔고, 그 결과 원전과 석탄 의존도가 70%에 달하는 ‘전원믹스(에너지 공급원의 조합)’가 구축됐다. 신재생 에너지의 확보 속도가 더딘 현실에서 이 구조는 손바닥 뒤집듯 바꿀 수 없다. 그랬다가는 블랙아웃은 물론 전기요금 급등으로 심각한 혼란이 초래된다. 정부가 2년마다 전력수급 기본계획을 수립할 때도 15년 동안 필요한 전력량을 예측해 계획을 세우는 이유도 여기에 있다. 스위스도 원전 폐기를 추진하고 있지만 2050년까지 장기적으로 추진한다. 문재인 정부는 합리적 대안을 비롯해 장기적인 구조에서 탈원전 정책을 추진해나가야 할 것이다.