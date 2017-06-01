A dangerous schism (국문)

The Blue House said Wednesday that the Ministry of National Defense had intentionally deleted sensitive wording from a briefing for President Moon Jae-in. Though a draft report specified that a total of six launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (Thaad) were safely held at a U.S. military base in South Korea, the number ended up as two in the ministry’s final briefing of the president, the presidential office says. Asked by new National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong what happened, Defense Minister Han Min-koo said he was not aware of that, according to a Blue House spokesperson.
If that’s the case, we are dumbfounded. As the Blue House has kicked off a full-fledged investigation, we may have to wait a while to learn the whole truth. But there’s clearly a tug of war going on between the Blue House and the defense ministry focused on who was behind the rewording of the report — and why information was withheld. If the ministry really changed the number because a new administration critical of the Thaad deployment is now in power, that’s a serious attempt at obfuscation of the country’s leader.
The ministry seems to have been acting in a political way from the initial stage of the controversy over Thaad. We can understand it if the ministry acted that way due to a need for so-called strategic ambiguity. But the ministry has frequently switched its positions and disappointed the public.
At the same time, the Blue House needs to understand that the Thaad deployment is a complex question involving our geopolitical circumstances. It is also the new administration’s most urgent diplomatic challenge and an international issue that can affect the foundations of the Korea-U.S. alliance and Korea-China relations. The government must not allow a schism between the presidential office and the defense ministry to develop.
Since the Blue House’ probe of the incident, the Thaad deployment may have to stop for a while. The four additional launchers cannot be activated anytime soon. Public criticism of the deployment is spreading. While opposition parties believe the presidential office is attempting to sway public opinion to support a cancellation of the deployment, the Pentagon insists the deployment procedure was transparent. Our internal friction could also damage a summit in June in Washington between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump.
If our military really committed a grave mistake, it should be corrected immediately. But an internal fight over such a critical security issue only invites disaster.
JoongAng Ilbo, June. 1, Page 34
군 어물쩍 태도 문책해야겠지만
사드반대 확산으로 번지지 않아야
차분히 조사하고 조용히 조치하길
청와대가 어제 "국방부가 사드 발사대 4기 추가 반입 사실을 보고서에서 의도적으로 누락시켰다"고 밝혔다. 실무자가 당초 작성한 보고서 초안엔 '6기 발사대 모 캠프에 보관'이란 문구가 명기돼 있었으나 강독 과정에서 문구가 사라졌다는 것이다. 윤영찬 청와대 국민소통수석에 따르면 정의용 안보실장이 한민구 국방부 장관에게 "사드 4기가 추가 배치됐다는대요"라고 물었지만 한 장관은 "그런 게 있었습니까"라고 되물었다고 한다. 발표대로라면 어이없고 한심한 일이다.
청와대 민정수석실을 중심으로 보고 누락 조사가 광범위하게 이뤄지고 있는 만큼 정확한 진상은 좀 더 진행돼야 가려질 것으로 보인다. 그러나 청와대와 국방부의 진실게임 양상은 이제 해당 문구 삭제를 주도한 인물이 누구인지, 왜 그랬는지로 옮겨가고 있다. 사드에 비판적인 정부가 들어섰다고 군이 의도적으로 어물쩍댔다면 보통 심각한 문제가 아니다. 그렇지 않았더라도 부실 보고 책임은 면할 수 없게 됐다. 어느 쪽이든 엄정하게 문책해야 한다.
가뜩이나 국방부는 사드 배치에 관한 한 초기 단계부터 정치적 의도에 끌려다닌다는 인상을 준 게 사실이다. 현명한 선택을 위한 전략적 판단과 한·미 간 조율에 따른 모호함이라면 이해 못할 바도 아니다. 하지만 부지 결정과 배치 시기 등을 둘러싸고 보여준 잦은 입장 변화로 스스로 신뢰를 떨어뜨렸다. 이번에도 본질이 아닌 절차 문제로 소동을 만들었다. 군은 깊이 반성하고 완전히 거듭나는 계기로 삼아야 한다.
중요한 건 청와대도 사드 배치가 지정학적 변수가 겹친 고차원 방정식이란 사실을 되새겨야 한다는 점이다. 새 정부가 당면한 최대 외교안보 현안이고 한·미 동맹과 한·중 관계에 커다란 영향을 미치는 국제적 이슈다. 그런 만큼 우리 정부의 내부 보고 문제가 한·미 관계 악화로 확대되거나 안보 동맹을 약화시키는 방향으로 작용하는 건 절대로 막아야 한다. 사드 자체의 정당성 문제로 변질된다면 섶을 지고 불로 들어가는 것이다.
사드 배치 과정 전반에 대한 진상조사가 시작됨에 따라 사드 배치 작업은 조사 결과가 나올 때까지 사실상 '올 스톱' 되게 생겼다. 국내 미군 기지에 대기 중인 사드 발사대 4기도 당분간 발이 묶일 가능성이 커졌다. 이번 파문을 계기로 사드 배치작업에 대한 반대 여론도 확산되는 양상을 보이고 있다. 당장 야당은 이번 소동을 '사드 백지화를 위한 여론몰이'라고 의심하고 미 국방부는 "배치 과정 내내 모든 조치가 매우 투명했다"고 발표했다. 이달 중 예정된 한·미 정상회담에서 갈등의 소재로 등장할 가능성도 있다. 이제 출범하는 새 정부로선 모든 게 악재다.
군 내부에 잘못이 있다면 엄정하게 바로잡는 게 당연하다. 하지만 사드 관련 혼선은 차분하게 진상을 파악하고 조용히 후속 조치를 취하면 충분한 일이다. 우리 내부에서 요란하게 소란을 키우는 건 외교 악재를 자초하는 일이다. 새로운 외교 악재를 추가하기엔 나라의 안보 위기가 너무나도 급하고 중하다.