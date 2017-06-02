China’s rotten apple (국문)

Lately, researchers at major American military and security think tanks are touring Seoul and other regions to meet with Korean nuclear policy researchers, scientists and engineers. The topic of the interview is the possibility of Korea’s nuclear armament. As North Korea is accelerating its nuclear and missiles development, discussion of Korea’s possible nuclear armament in private institutes and academia in the United States has been partially exposed.
Korea’s nuclear armament was one of the options related to the hegemony contest between the United States and China. Zbigniew Brzezinski, former National Security Advisor who passed away last week, warned in his 2012 book, “Strategic Vision,” that Korea would be forced to make a painful choice if the United States takes a step back as a result of its hegemony contest with China. Korea needs to choose between resting its national security on China, just as Joseon did during the Ming and Qing dynasties, and cooperating with Japan despite our history. He wrote that it was doubtful that Japan could stand up to China without strong backing from the United States. Then, Korea would be left to survive on its own, or seek nuclear armament.
There are views that Korea would face a security challenge if the United States overwhelms China and China stops growing rapidly, and the G-2 structure would becomes meaningless.
In the 2004 book “The Tragedy of Great Power Politics,” renowned political scientist and Chicago University professor John Mearsheimer projected that the United States may withdraw it forces, stationed in Asia, in this case.
As Korea must live among dangerous neighbors and forever contemplate its own survival, Mearsheimer mentioned Korea’s nuclear armament. Of course, when North Korea’s nuclear program advances, the United States is wary of Korea going nuclear, as this could hinder the U.S.-led Korea-U.S. alliance in an extension of the Park Chung Hee administration’s nuclear development ambition in the 1970s.
When North Korea completes short, mid and medium-to-long-range missiles with precision-strike capacity and is equipped with nuclear weapons with small warheads, this will be a game changer. China is given the task of freezing North Korea’s nuclear and missiles development before a destructive preemptive attack can take place. Since the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has blockaded the borders and threatened to take away Chinese capital, which supports 400 to 600 local markets in North Korea.
When Korea can no longer live with a nuclear presence to the North and finally goes nuclear, China’s security and the unification policy will become entangled. We cannot rule out the possibility of a nuclear Japan and Taiwan. In the ever-changing equation of international politics, the North Korean nuclear program could be a rotten apple in the basket of Chinese security. That’s why China must stop North Korea before it is too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 1, Page 34
*The author is a deputy editor of the JoongAng Sunday.
CHEONG YONG-HWAN
요즘 미국의 유력 군사·안보 싱크탱크의 연구원들이 서울과 지방을 돌며 국내의 핵 관련 정책 연구자·과학자·엔지니어 등을 만나고 다닌다고 한다. 인터뷰 주제는 한국의 핵무장 가능성이 얼마나 있느냐는 것이다. 북한의 핵·미사일 개발이 급물살을 타고 있는 엄중한 상황과 맞물려 미국 민간 연구소와 학계에서 심상치 않게 거론된다고 알려진 ‘한국 핵무장론’이 실체를 일부 드러낸 셈이다.
그간 미국의 한국 핵무장론은 미·중 패권 경쟁과 맥이 닿아 있던 선택지 중 하나였다. 지난주 타계한 즈비그뉴 브레진스키 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 2012년 저서 『전략적 비전』에서 미·중 패권 경쟁 결과 미국이 아시아에서 한발 빼는 경우 한국은 고통스러운 선택을 강요받게 될 것이라고 경고했다. 국가안보를 조선처럼 명ㆍ청에 의존해 사는 방안과 역사적 반감에도 불구하고 일본과 안보 협력을 하는 방안이 있는데, 미국의 강력한 지원 없이 일본이 중국에 맞설 수 있을지에 대해선 회의적이라고 선을 그었다. 그러면 한국에 남은 옵션은 독자적으로 생존 방안을 찾는 수밖에 없다는 것이다. 핵무장을 일컫는다.
반대로 G2(미국·중국) 같은 미·중 양강이 충돌하는 구도로 보는 게 더 이상 무의미할 정도로 중국이 고도성장을 멈추고 미국이 중국을 압도할 경우에도 우리에겐 쉽지 않은 안보 선택 상황이 도래한다는 시각도 있다.
미국의 저명한 국제정치학자인 존 미어셰이머 시카고대 교수는 2004년 저서『강대국 국제정치의 비극』 초판과 엊그제 나온 개정판에서 이런 상황이 오면 미국은 아시아에 주둔하고 있는 미군 주력을 본국으로 철수시킬 것이라고 전망했다.
이 경우 한국은 위험한 이웃들 사이에서 살아가야 할 것이고 국가 생존에 대해 심각하게 고민해야 한다며 핵무장을 거론했다. 물론 북핵 고도화 상황에서 한국 핵무장론을 주목하는 미국의 눈길은 당연히 1970년대 박정희 정부의 핵 개발 연장선에서 미국 주도의 한·미 동맹을 흔들 수 있다는 경계와 감시 차원일 것이다.
북한이 정밀 타격이 가능한 미사일을 단거리·중거리·중장거리별로 완비하고 소형 탄두 등 정교한 핵무기 체계를 갖추면 이는 게임 체인저다. 파멸적인 선제타격 전에 일단 북한의 핵·미사일 개발을 동결시키는 과제는 중국이 맡았다. 만시지탄이 있지만 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석의 회동 이후 중국이 국경 봉쇄도 해보고 최근엔 북한의 400~600개 장마당 경제를 떠받치는 화교 자본을 뺄 수도 있다고 으름장도 놓는 모양이다.
북한 핵을 머리에 이고 살 수 없는 대한민국이 핵무장을 하는 날 중국의 안보와 통일 정책도 꼬이지 않을 수 없다. 일본과 대만의 핵 도미노가 없으란 법도 없다. 요동치는 국제정치의 방정식 속에서 북핵이 지금과 달리 중국의 안보에 암적 존재가 될 수도 있다는 말이다. 중국이 더 늦기 전에 정교하고 세련되게 북핵 저지에 나서야 하는 이유가 여기에 있다.
정용환 중앙SUNDAY 차장