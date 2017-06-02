Serious moral problems (국문)
강경화·김상조가 장관 적임자인지 의문이다
June 02,2017
Too many allegations have been raised over nominated foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and Fair Trade Commission chief Kim Sang-jo to question whether they are fit for the top government positions. Kang admitted that she used a fake address to put her daughter in a high school in the hopes that her child could better adapt after moving from the United States.
But the address she borrowed was not a relative’s, as was earlier suspected, but the home of the school head master. She explained that her husband had not known the details when he talked about the address. Her daughters’ shady real estate deals and fund-raising to start a business also are suspicious. Kang hurriedly paid her taxes before the confirmation hearing after lawmakers revealed her daughters’ inheritance taxes have not been fully paid.
Kim Sang-jo is being challenged with allegations of favoritism involving his wife and a illicit property deal. Kim’s wife was hired as an English teacher at a public high school despite her Toeic score being below the requirement. Kim also is accused of copying and pasting his own material that had been written up for the government in another publication. The opposition lawmakers are claiming that he is unfit to oversee corporate morality and referee the economic playing field.
The allegations may not be entirely true. Kim claimed he does not use a credit card. But his bill came up to around to 20 million won ($20,490) a year. It may be unfair to argue over small details, but the FTC is dubbed as the police for the economy. Its chief needs to have higher ethical standards than other cabinet members to serve as a fair judge.
The foreign minister represents the national dignity overseas. The Blue House should reconsider its choice of Kang and Kim. It must find out the truth behind the allegations and whether they are reasonable to persuade the public and lawmakers. Their expertise in the fields cannot be justified if their morality is lacking.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 1, Page 34
강경화 외교부 장관 후보자와 김상조 공정거래위원장 후보자를 둘러싼 논란이 커지고 있다. 해당 직무를 수행하는 데 필요한 도덕성을 갖추고 있느냐가 초점이다. 강 후보자는 지명 당시 미국에 살던 딸을 자신의 모교에 입학시키려고 위장전입했다고 시인했다. 그런데 위장전입 주소지가 애초 밝힌 ‘친척집’이 아니라 해당 학교가 관사로 쓰던 아파트임이 드러났다. 강 후보자는 “남편이 사정을 잘 모르고 설명한 것”이라고 해명했지만 거짓말을 했다는 비판을 벗어나기 어렵게 됐다. 이중국적을 갖고 있는 딸들의 국내 부동산 거래와 회사 설립 과정에 대한 의혹도 잇따라 제기되고 있다. 강 후보자는 두 딸의 증여세 미납이 드러나자 지난달 23일 뒤늦게 납부하기도 했다.
김상조 후보자는 부인의 특혜 취업과 아파트 매매 때 ‘다운계약서’를 썼다는 의혹을 받고 있다. 김 후보자 부인의 토익 점수가 채용기준(901점)에 1점 못 미치는데도 채용돼 공립고교 영어회화 강사로 일해 왔다고 한다. 김 후보자가 정부에 제출한 연구용역 결과를 다른 학술지에 그대로 실어 ‘셀프 표절’을 했다는 지적도 나왔다. 자유한국당 등 야 3당은 공정거래를 감시·감독하는 역할에 어울리지 않는다고 비판한다.
물론 의혹이 모두 사실이라고 단정할 수는 없다. 김 후보자가 신용카드를 전혀 안 썼다는 주장이 나왔지만 연간 2000만원 안팎을 사용해 온 것으로 밝혀졌다. 김 후보자가 해외연수를 가며 국내에 주소지를 남겨둔 것을 투기 목적의 위장전입과 동일시하기도 어렵다. 하지만 공정위는 ‘경제검찰’로 불릴 만큼 권한과 권위가 막강한 부처다. 그만큼 공정위원장에겐 다른 장관보다 높은 수준의 도덕성이 요구된다. 그야말로 공정해야 한다.
나라의 얼굴이라고 할 수 있는 외교부 장관도 마찬가지다. 청와대는 강 후보자와 김 후보자의 적임 여부를 원점에서 재검토할 필요가 있다. 매일같이 불거지는 의혹들의 사실 여부를 밝히고 그 수준이 국민과 야당을 설득할 수 있을 정도인지 살펴야 한다. 두 사람이 해당 분야에서 갖고 있는 전문성도 도덕성이 뒷받침되지 않으면 발휘되기 어렵다.