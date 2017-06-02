Time for some dialogue (국문)

A growing war of words between the government and business lobbying groups is taking a dangerous turn. The friction over President Moon Jae-in’s key economic agenda — in particular creating more jobs in the public sector and helping small and midsize companies — has come out in the open after Kim Young-bae, vice chairman of the Korea Employers’ Federation (KEF), said at a recent forum that local companies are having trouble running their businesses due to a growing demand for them to upgrade contract workers to salaried employees on permanent payroll.
Moon took that as an attack on his economic agenda and criticized the KEF for contributing to income inequalities in our society. Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of an advisory committee for state affairs planning, which served as a transitional team for Moon after the May 9 snap election, jumped on the bandwagon by saying that business owners should feel the pressure.
The problem is the lack of any constructive dialogue between the liberal government and the corporate sector. To tackle deep-rooted income imbalances, all the parties involved — business owners, employees and the government — must come together.
The corporate sector’s silence cannot help the search for realistic solutions. After a consultative body for the KEF released a report Thursday describing its members’ opinions of the economic agenda of the new government, much backpeddling was seen and heard. Earlier, the KEF withdrew a plan to distribute a booklet entitled “The Misunderstanding and Truth behind Our Irregular Workforce.”
In the meantime, our workplaces have been thrown into confusion. For instance, 75 former and current workers for Coupang, one of Korea’s largest online shopping companies, submitted petitions to Moon about their allegedly unfair dismissals from the company. Though Coupang explained that it has suffered huge losses, the conflict is intensified by the government’s push to have contract workers upgraded. After SK Broadband tried to improve the status of its internet installation technicians, over 100 contractors sued the company for the effect on them.
Jobs cannot be created by a government-led reform drive. A presidential committee for job creation Thursday announced a 100-day plan to create allowances for youths seeking jobs, raise our current minimum wage to 10,000 won ($9), reduce weekly work hours to 52 and remove regulations for new industries. The government must talk with companies so they can express their positions.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 2, Page 34
문재인 대통령이 추진하는 경제정책(J노믹스)에 대해 정부와 경제단체가 첨예한 대립각을 세우고 있다. 양측의 대립이 표면화된 것은 경영자총연합회 김영배 부회장이 최근 경총 포럼에서 “사회 각계의 정규직 전환 요구로 기업들이 매우 힘든 지경”이라고 지적하면서 본격화했다. 이를 비판으로 받아들인 문 대통령은 “경총은 비정규직으로 인한 사회적 양극화를 만든 당사자로서 반성이 먼저 있어야 한다”고 즉각 반박했고, 김진표 국정기획자문위원장은 “압박으로 느낄 때는 느껴야 한다”며 대립각의 수위를 높였다.
문제는 정부의 강경한 반응으로 인해 정부와 재계 사이에 건설적 대화가 사라졌다는 점이다. 일자리를 비롯한 경제활성화 문제는 ‘노사정’이 함께 머리를 맞대야 현실적 대안을 도출할 수 있다. 그러나 지금처럼 재계가 분위기에 눌려 침묵해서는 노사정 대화가 진전되기 어렵다. 어제는 문재인 정부의 30개 경제 정책에 대해 재계의 고충을 밝히고 의견을 제시한 보고서가 공개됐지만 경제단체는 “공식 문서가 아니다”면서 꼬리를 내렸다. 앞서 경총은 『비정규직 논란의 오해와 진실』이라는 책자를 배포할 계획을 철회했다.
그 사이 일자리 현장에선 혼란이 빚어지고 있다. 비정규직을 대거 정규직화했던 쿠팡은 전·현직 직원 75명이 부당해고를 이유로 대통령에게 탄원서를 제출했다. 쿠팡은 거액의 적자에 따른 회사 내부의 노사 문제라고 설명하고 있지만 정부의 ‘비정규직 제로화 정책’과 맞물려 갈등이 증폭되고 있는 것이다. SK브로드밴드는 인터넷 설치기사의 정규직화에 나섰으나 100여 협력업체가 “사업체를 잃게 됐다”며 공정거래위원회에 제소했다.
이같이 일자리는 드라이브만 건다고 되는 것이 아니다. 마침 일자리위원회는 어제 청년구직수당 신설, 시급 1만원 인상, 근로시간 52시간 단축을 추진하고 신산업 규제를 확 걷어내는 것을 골자로 한 일자리 100일 계획을 발표했다. 이 과정에서 정부는 일자리 창출의 주체인 기업과 머리를 맞대야 한다. 재계도 의견이 있으면 떳떳이 건의해야 한다. 그래야 합리적인 일자리 창출 방안이 도출되고 기업과 근로자의 상생도 가능할 것이다.