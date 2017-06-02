Sistar’s ‘Lonely’ shoots to the top of charts

Sistar’s new and final song “Lonely” on Thursday rose to No. 1 on major South Korean music streaming charts.“Lonely,” an acoustic R&B song released Wednesday afternoon, topped seven music streaming charts, including Melon, Olleh Music, Naver Music and Bugs Music, as of 8:30 a.m. The track was produced by Sistar’s longtime collaborator Black Eyed Pilseung.The seven-year-old group announced earlier this year that it will disband after releasing its final single album. Hyolyn and Soyou are expected to pursue solo careers, and Bora and Dasom will turn to acting.The team’s disbandment came across as a shock to many as the members are seen as having good teamwork with their management agency while enjoying steady popularity.Yonhap