Gain reassures fans that she is doing “OK”

Singer Gain, who is currently suffering from an anxiety disorder, has reassured her worrying fans that she is “OK” yesterday.In a series of posts she uploaded on Instagram late Wednesday, she revealed that she was suffering from pneumonia, anxiety disorder accompanied by panic attacks and insomnia. The revelations come after she was called out by people online who speculated that Gain had visited a hospital to get an abortion.During the string of posts, she also uploaded screenshots of the malicious comments that accused her of faking diseases.One of the captions to the posts read, “I just want to call out the commenters and senseless people. I am no wussy, I won’t cry.” She also said she is not looking to take legal actions against them.To the contrary, her agency, Mystic Entertainment, said, “As a management company, it is our duty to take action against commenters who attack our clients.”By Kim Jung-kyoon