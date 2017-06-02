Three foreign automakers are recalling 2,000 cars

Three foreign carmakers are recalling 2,000 vehicles after authorities found defective parts.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday that the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche affiliates in Korea will be retrieving some of their vehicles. “We issued a recall order after discovering manufacturing defects,” the ministry said in an official statement.The Mercedes-Benz recall affects 11 models, or a total of 1,071 vehicles. Nine models, or 1,069 cars, including Mercedes’ flagship E200 sedans, are being called back for repairs due to a faulty airbag. The ministry discovered the airbags on concerned vehicles made by Autoliv, a Swedish auto parts maker, may not deploy in a crash. The remaining two vehicles, which include the C200 model, had defective electric power steering, which could make it difficult for drivers to control the steering wheel.Mercedes-Benz, the top foreign automaker in Korea in terms of sales last year, repeatedly has come under fire for defects. In April, an E-Class sedan caught fire in the middle of highway. The German carmaker had recalled more than a million vehicles just a month before on numerous reports of its cars catching fire, which some analysts speculated were due to an overheated engine.German sports car maker Porsche will be recalling 877 of its Macan gasoline SUV models. “We found that the vehicle may catch on fire in case of fuel leakage due to manufacturing defects on fuel filter cover,” the ministry said in the report.BMW Korea, which began recalling some of its vehicles for defective front propeller shafts, will expand the target of recall to include two models, or 33 cars, including the X5 xDrive30d. BMW Korea was fined last month after reportedly exaggerating the fuel efficiency of the Mini Cooper D 5-Door model.Other than that, automobile companies, Moto Rosssa, the importer of Italian motorcycle company Ducati, will recall 33 units of its Multistrada 1200 Enduro.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]