Teamwork makes the dream work : After a year off, iKON is ready to jump on stage and perform new songs

Can iKON really live up to its name and become one of the most iconic groups in K-pop?The boy band gained popularity on a series of reality competitions shows, finally making their debut in 2015. After a one-year hiatus, the seven-member group returned earlier this month, with two singles - “Bling Bling” and “B-Day” - off of their album titled “New Kids: Begin.”To respond to the fans’ long wait, the YG Entertainment group is releasing multiple albums in a series format.The members said they worked hard during their time-off to make sure they’ve got what it takes to have a long career in the industry.Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, met with iKON at the headquarters of YG Entertainment to talk about their comeback and more.We spent a lot of time performing overseas. We also worked on our album in Japan, where we had many promotional activities.We are a performance-oriented group. For us, the energy that we create on stage is really important. So we performed often and met our fans and contemplated which direction we should go.We basically did the kind of music we love. So it’s good if the album becomes a hit, and if not, oh well. That was our mindset. I’d be lying though, if I say that I’m not aiming to top the charts. During our time-off, we decided to let go of certain things and start from the bottom.I do feel a little nervous. It actually feels like the time we debuted, because I’m just as nervous.I know that he kept choreography in his mind. When we were practicing, I got scolded a lot. (laughs)Chan also got yelled at a lot. One time, B.I. sent him a long, long message that walked him through everything that he has to work on.I did put a lot of effort into this album, since it’s our return after being away for a while.“Bling Bling” is an upgraded version of our previous song, “Rhythm Ta.” If “Rhythm Ta” is a shotgun, “Bling Bling” is like cannon. It has heavy beat and tough lyrics.I personally think “Bling Bling” is awesome when performed on stage. I am highly satisfied with how the choreography came out.We are definitely not chasing after awards. We want to be able to perform a lot in Korea. And we hope to be able to perform for large crowds. We also want to meet as many of our fans in person as possible.BY LEE MI-HYUN [hkim@joongang.co.kr]2015년 화려한 스포트라이라트를 받고 데뷔한 아이콘이 1년의 공백을 깨고 컴백했다.아이콘은 22일 서울 마포구 합정동 YG엔터테인먼트 사옥에서 새 앨범 '뉴 키즈:비긴' 발매기념 취재진과 인터뷰를 했다.공백기 동안 아이콘은 내실을 다졌다. 비아이는 지난 앨범보다 더 깐깐하게 프로듀싱을 했다. 양현석 대표의 지적도 겸허히 받아들이고 개선해 나갔다. 그 결과 아이콘 표 '날 것의 청춘'이 세상 밖에 선보였다. 아이콘은 가장 먼저 컴백 소감으로 "재데뷔하는 기분"이라며 설레는 감정을 드러냈다.또한 오랫동안 기다린 팬들을 위해 시리즈로 앨범을 발표한다. 그 출발점에서 아이콘이 하고 싶었던 이야기는 무엇이었을까. 이하 일문일답."너무 오랜만에 컴백해서 재데뷔하는 기분이 든다. 데뷔 때 만큼 긴장이 된다.""공백기가 길다 보니 우리도 컴백이 기다려졌다. 좀 더 성숙하고 달라지고 퀄리티 있는 모습을 보여드리고 싶어서 준비를 많이 했다. 개인적으로도 생각을 많이 한 앨범이다.""지난 앨범도 나눠서 냈었다. 그때 부담감도 컸다. 앨범을 안 내고 해외 활동을 하면서 부담감을 버렸다. 우리가 하고 싶은 음악이 나온다는 것에 감사하다. 잘 되면 좋은 거지만 안 좋으면 또 하면 된다는 마인드로 작업했다. 총알은 많이 장전돼 있다. 열 번 찍어서 안 넘어오는 나무 없지 않나. 내가 하고 싶어서 하는 음악이기 때문에 성적에 치우치기 보다 감사하면서 하려고 한다.""공백기 동안 쉰 건 아니다. 해외 활동을 많이 했다. 일본에서 프로모션을 하면서 작업을 했다.""아이콘은 퍼포먼스와 강렬한 음악을 추구한다. 무대 위에서 뿜어내는 에너지를 중요시 하는 그룹이다. 무대로 팬분들과 자주 만나면서 어떤 모습이 아이콘과 잘 어울리는지 방향성에 대해 생각하느라 늦어진 것도 있다.""한국말을 하고 싶었다. 해외 팬들과 많은 이야기를 나누며 이런 얘기, 이런 모습들을 보여주고 싶었는데 의사소통에 한계가 있다 보니 아쉬움이 남았다. '한국 콘서트를 하게 된다면 즐기면서 잘 할 수 있을 것 같다'라는 생각을 하고 있었다.""차트 진입 11위를 해서 사라지는 꿈을 꿨다. 좋은 성적 내고 싶다. 1위 하고 싶지 않다고 하면 거짓말이다. 너무 안 좋은 성적이 나오면 자책감이 들거나 다운되지 않으려고 한다. 많이 들어주셨으면 하는 바람이다."이미현 기자