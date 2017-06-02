High honor

Winners of this year’s Ho-Am Prize, which honors individuals who have contributed to the arts, sciences and society, with committee members after the award ceremony at Ho-Am Art Hall in Sunhwa-dong, central Seoul, on Thursday. In the front row from left are Sohn Byung-doo, chairman of the Ho-Am Foundation; Paik Soon-myung, recipient of the prize in medicine, and his wife to his left; Jang Jin, recipient of the prize in engineering, and his wife; and Sven Lidin, head of the chemistry department at Lund University in Sweden and a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. In the back row from left are Choi Soo-kyung, recipient of the prize in science; Ahn Curie, president and CEO of Raphael Clinic, the institution that won the prize for community service; Kim Jun, chairman of Raphael International; and Suh Do-ho, recipient of the art prize. [HO-AM FOUNDATION]